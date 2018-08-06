Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200 India Launch Reportedly Delayed To December 2018

Recently, we reported that the Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200 India launch is inching closer as the two-wheeler brand had promoted a teaser image of the upcoming motorcycle on its social networks. The new teaser image did not show the motorcycle although the caption hints towards an ‘Adventure’ and thus the obvious contender is the XPulse 200. In fact, in an official press release, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it will launch four new products — Xtreme 200R, XPulse, Duet 125 and Maestro Edge 125 — in the coming months.

However, motoring portal, Bikewale has reported new source based report which suggests otherwise. The new report suggests that the XPulse 200’s India launch has been delayed and that the motorcycle will arrive in December 2018. A Hero MotoCorp official told the website, “We’re focusing on the Xtreme 200R, Duet 125 and Maestro Edge 125 launches. Once we are through this, our focus will shift towards the XPulse launch which we are really excited about.”

Most of the details about the motorcycle are already available. Hero MotoCorp had showcased the new XPulse 200 at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. Check out the walkaround video of the new Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200 below:

Visually, the motorcycle uses a spherical full LED headlight, a tall-set front fender, a windscreen, dual-tone knuckle guards, and a large front wheel. All the ride related data will be showcased on a full-digital instrument console. The instrument console features a digital tachometer on the top, a gear position indicator on the left corner, and the speedometer in the centre.

Mechanically, the XPulse uses a 200cc fuel injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The engine is protected by a bash plate while a pair of crash guards on the sides are aimed to save the bodywork in case of a fall.

Hero MotoCorp aims to launch the XPulse 200 below the INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom) which will make it the most affordable adventure motorcycle in the country. We’re yet to hear an official announcement about the India launch of the new Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200. We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Source: Bikewale