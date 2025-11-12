Bentley Revises Its Beyond100+ Plan – First Fully Electric Luxury Urban SUV Enters Pre-Series Production

Bentley is making its foray into a new era. The luxury car brand has begun pre-series production of its first fully electric car, also the world’s first true luxury urban SUV. The car will make its global debut in 2026 with deliveries scheduled to start the subsequent year.
This all-new model is being developed and built at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England. The car will be less than five metres long and will focus on offering the kind of comfort, quality, and craftsmanship Bentley is known for.
Where it really stands apart, however, is in its technology. Bentley claims the SUV will boast fast-charging capability with industry-leading speeds, able to charge from 0-100 miles in under seven minutes-a huge leap for electric luxury cars, showing how this brand mixes performance with sustainability.
Following are a few of the key points mentioned:
- Pre-series build for the first fully electric Bentley has begun.
- Official unveiling set for late 2026
- 0-100 miles range in just seven minutes of charging
- Hand-crafted design, developed and built at Crewe
- Built under the Beyond100+ strategy for a sustainable future
Bentley’s Beyond100+ blueprint looks to make the brand more green-friendly while keeping its identity intact. However, it has also been stated that the company will stick with the production of internal combustion (ICE) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) for the time being.
The brand says strong customer demand for hybrid models has encouraged it to extend the timeline for going fully electric. A new limited-run performance ICE model is expected to be announced by the end of 2025 as well.
Supporting this move, Bentley continues to invest heavily in its Crewe “Dream Factory,” transforming the facility into a next-generation manufacturing space, focusing on digital processes, flexible production, and sustainability.
With this new electric SUV, Bentley is not just launching another model; it’s redefining what luxury mobility is in today’s world. The future of Bentley is all set to combine luxury, innovation, and responsibility in one electric shape.