Akhil Rabindra Set To Become The Only Indian Racer At This Weekend’s European GT4 Series

Times are changing. It is no longer the case that Indian motorsport athletes aren’t getting the international exposure that they deserve. In the last couple of years, we have seen many Indians making it big in international motorsport events and now, it is time for Akhil Rabindra to shine. A product of Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy (2019-20), he will commence his racing season at the famous Monza circuit in Italy.

More details

This weekend of April 16-18, 2021, will see Akhil racing for AGS Events Racing Team in Round 1 of the 2021 European GT4 Championship.

AGS Events Racing Team were also the winners in the teams’ title and Silver Cup Drovers’ title category in the season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard in 2020 and they would look forward to extend their winning run this season as well with Akhil & Hugo carrying the mantle forward. The 24-year-old racer who also is the only Indian driver in the European GT4 Championship this season will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4. Rabindra would be racing in the silver category and will be joined by his French teammate Hugo Conde for the 2021 season in the silver category.

This would be Akhil’s second outing at the Monza circuit, his first being in 2019 for Pro Sport Performance where he finished 7th& 8th respectively in the Silver Category. The opening race of the European GT4 Championship at the Monza Circuit will host one of the largest grids this year with around 48 cars vying for the podium. The grid would include 18 cars in the silver category while 19 cars would represent the pro-am category. Further a total of 11 cars would be racing in the amateur category.

“This will be my second time at the Monza circuit and I am looking forward to the race for my team AGS Events Racing Team. Monza is a really fast track and is equally challenging and I hope to better my performance here this time around,” said a visibly busy Akhil ahead of the race weekend.

The race will be streamed LIVE on European GT4 Championship’s YouTube Page on 17th& 18th April 2021. The 2021 season of the European GT4 Championship will comprise of 12 races and six rounds travelling through six countries.The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is a historic race track near the city of Monza, north of Milan, in Italy. The circuit’s biggest event is the Italian Grand Prix. The site has three tracks – the 5.793-kilometre (3.600 mi) Grand Prix track, the 2.405-kilometre (1.494 mi) Junior track and a 4.250-kilometre (2.641 mi) high speed oval track with steep bankings. The major features of the main Grand Prix track include the Curva Grande, the Curva di Lesmo, the VarianteAscari and the CurvaParabolica.

LIVE Streaming Time

17th April 2021: GT4 European (Qualifying Race) – 15:10 Hrs (IST) Onwards

17th April 2021: GT4 European (Race 1) – 20:55 Hrs (IST) Onwards

18th April 2021: GT4 European (Race 2) – 16:40 Hrs (IST) Onwards

About European GT4 Championship

The GT4 European Series is a sports car championship created and organised by SRO Motorsports Group. It is a pro/am championship which followed a formula similar to the FIA GT3 European Championship, which was itself derived from the FIA GT Championship which utilized the GT1 and GT2 classes.

GT4 class cars are mostly what can be referred to as track day cars, which are factory-built race cars available to the public. However, custom-built cars based on production models can also be built by teams. All cars are test driven by the FIA and then modified so that they all have near identical performance levels. Once a car has been approved by the FIA, it cannot be modified by the teams, eliminating continual development costs for constructors. All cars run on regulated Pirelli tires to further equalize performance.