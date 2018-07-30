Harley-Davidson’s Growth Plan Includes An Adventure Tourer And A 250-500cc Motorcycle For Asia

Harley-Davidson has announced the details of its “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” growth plan through 2022. In a fast-changing world with new consumer demands, these accelerated actions support Harley-Davidson’s 2027 objectives with increased focus and strategic investment to reinvigorate the U.S. business while accelerating the pace of international growth. The More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan includes:

New Products – keep current riders engaged and inspire new riders by extending heavyweight leadership and unlocking new markets and segments

Broader Access – meet customers where they are and how they want to engage with a multi-channel retail experience

Stronger Dealers – drive a performance framework to improve dealer financial strength and the Harley-Davidson customer experience

As part of the strategy, Harley-Davidson plans to offer its most comprehensive lineup of motorcycles, competing in many of the largest and fastest growing segments with a full portfolio of motorcycles across a broad spectrum of price points, power sources, displacements, riding styles and global markets.

For starters, Harley-Davidson will continue to develop improved, more technologically-advanced Touring and Cruiser motorcycles that will keep existing Harley-Davidson riders engaged and riding longer.

But apart from that, the American cruiser brand also plans to introduce a new modular 500cc to 1250cc middleweight platform of motorcycles that spans three distinct product spaces and four displacements, starting with the company’s first Adventure Touring motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, a 1250cc Custom model and a 975cc Streetfighter model, all of which are planned to launch beginning in 2020. Additional models to broaden coverage in these product spaces will follow through 2022.

Then there is something special for the developing markets. Harley-Davidson plans to develop a more accessible, small-displacement (250cc to 500cc) motorcycle for Asia emerging markets through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia. This new product and broader distribution is intended to fuel Harley-Davidson’s customer access and growth in India, one of the largest, fastest growing markets in the world, and other Asia markets.

Harley-Davidson’s all-new custom motorcycle with a muscular stance, aggressive, stripped down styling and 1250cc of pure performance, is planned to be released in 2021.

Lastly, the brand will focus on leading the electric motorcycle market by launching Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, in 2019. The new LiveWire will be the first in a broad, no-clutch “twist and go” portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish the company as the leader in the electrification of the sport. LiveWire will be followed by additional models through 2022 to broaden the portfolio with lighter, smaller and even more accessible product options to inspire new riders with new ways to ride.

Apart from the aforementioned segments that Harley-Davidson plans to participate in, the two-wheeler brand also plans to: