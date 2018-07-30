Hyundai India Reportedly Considering A Sub-4 Meter Micro SUV

In a recent announcement, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said that the car maker plans to launch eight new products between 2018 – 2020, including and Electric SUV. Now, new reports suggest that Hyundai Motor India is considering a sub-4 meter micro SUV which will compete against the Renault Kwid. News reports suggest that the new vehicle will be positioned under Hyundai’s upcoming Carlino concept-based sub-4 meter SUV, codenamed QXI.

In a recent interview, Koo said, “Maybe later, we can introduce a micro SUV that is smaller than the QXI. This would enable us to have a strong SUV line-up comprising of the micro SUV, the sub-4 metre QXI and the Creta and then maybe the Tucson.”

The aforementioned model is still under consideration and the car maker is evaluating the micro-SUV via surveys and studies. It may take a while for the new model to arrive as the sub-4 meter micro SUV is not part of the eight products that are lined up for the Indian market by year 2020. The report also added that the micro SUV will require additional production capacity which is not likely to happen before 2020.

The details are scarce at the moment. Given the timeline, we may see the micro SUV in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Autocar India

Note: Images are for representation purpose only