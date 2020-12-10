Harley-Davidson to Showcase New Motorcycles on January 19th Through a Virtual Event

It was pretty much expected that Harley-Davidson won’t bow down after it hit a rough patch and announced its India exit sometime back. It recently announced its partnership with Hero MotoCorp and now, the iconic American brand has announced that it is going to conduct a single virtual event on Jan 19th, 2021 to showcase its new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel. Throughout Harley- Davidson’s 118-year history, the brand has never before brought the entire world together to experience the debut of all-new motorcycles.

More details

Those who participate will hear from Harley- Davidson leadership, product experts, and passionate enthusiasts who are leading and shaping the industry on all that’s coming to Harley- Davidson dealerships in 2021.

New Approach to Product Launches

The global virtual launch is part of the company’s streamlined and overhauled approach to bringing products to market for customers. Earlier this year, Harley- Davidson announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 percent, shifting it’s new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximize impact in the market.

Official statement

“We’re thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America,” said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

Adventurer Jason Momoa Shares his Passion

American actor, producer and motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa will play a key role in the Jan 19th event. Forever seeking new adventures, Momoa will share his thoughts on how Harley- Davidson’s upcoming Pan America motorcycle has expanded his passion for Harley- Davidson and created new opportunities to explore end-less horizons beyond paved roads.

“Harley- Davidson has unlocked opportunities for me to find adventure with amazing people, awe-inspiring places, and expand my inspiration seen in the United We Will Ride content series,” said Momoa. ‘I was excited to collaborate with Harley- Davidson for a first look and chance to ride the Pan America 1250 motorcycle. It’s the perfect vehicle that combines my love of the outdoors, the unknown, and Harley- Davidson. People are going to be completely stoked about this bike that Harley- Davidson has created.”

Harley-Davidson Pan America Global Reveal

Harley- Davidson’s all-new Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycle will be previewed in the Jan 19th H-D virtual launch experience. Harley- Davidson will be bringing the world back together on Feb 22, 2021, to reveal the motorcycle’s full details in a separate digital event with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle.