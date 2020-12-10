All-new India-bound Isuzu D-Max Scores 5 Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Test

Pickup trucks are bound to be rugged because that’s what they are famous for, right? That and the overall practicality they bring on the table. Global NCAP, an independent body which crashes passenger vehicles in order to determine their safety quotient, has now tested the Isuzu D-Max. The updated version of the pickup truck was unveiled last year and is slated to arrive sometime next year. Commercial derivative of the model went on sale in India earlier this year while its passenger vehicle derivative is expected to be launched soon with the suffix V-Cross in its BS6 updated form.

In the new batch of tests conducted by the independent body, the 2020 Isuzu D-max pick-up truck has bagged five-stars.

Crash test results

The Isuzu D-Max received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection with 84% in evaluation. For child occupant protection the D-Max scored 42.2 points or 86%. For pedestrian safety, the D-Max was awarded 37.6 points with an evaluation of 69%. Thanks to the driver-assist functions equipped with the vehicle, NCAP awarded it 13.4 points with a score of 83% for safety assist. The score resulted in the 5-star rating for the Isuzu D-Max. The report from European NCAP further mentioned that D-Max’s passenger compartment remained stable in the offset frontal test. While overall dummy protections were recorded to be safe, measurements recorded showed weak protection around the driver’s knee area. The pickup truck scored maximum marks in the side pole impact assessment thanks to the centre airbag to protect against occupant-to-occupant interaction on side impacts.

2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The new-gen 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross looks more rugged and premium compared to its predecessor. Upfront, the D-Max V-Cross gets updated bi-LED projector headlamps with a sharp design, new and updated large 2-slat front grille design with a matte black finish, a new front bumper with creases which incorporates turn indicators and fog lamps. The side profile shows off the beefy wheel arches, new alloy wheels, black roof rails and matching black ORVMs are also a part of the new V-Cross variant. At the rear, the new 2020 D-Max pickup gets a new design which includes an integrated rear bumper and new bold LED tail lamps.

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max is powered by a newly developed 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is capable of producing 190hp and 450Nm of peak torque along with a 1.9-litre diesel engine which can produce 150hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The truck also gets a new front suspension design where the upper wishbone’s mounting point is now higher, to help with stability during all kinds of conditions.