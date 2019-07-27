Buying A Harley Davidson Street Bob Could Get You A Fully Paid Trip To Milwaukee, USA

Makers of iconic, mile-munching cruisers, American brand Harley Davidson has been having a rather successful run in the Indian market. The manufacturer has a number of bikes on offer, starting with the entry-level Street 750 and the top-of-the-line CVO Limited tourer. In the soft tail family of the manufacturer is the Street Bob motorcycle, which now comes with a rather interesting offer. The company is offering a chance to get a fully paid trip for two to the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, USA, the birthplace of this iconic brand to those who buy a brand new Street Bob motorcycle.

Opened to the public on the 12th of July, 2008, the Harley Davidson Museum is spread across an area of 20 acres in the downtown area of the city. Within two floors, this museum packs everything there is to know about this brand. There are permanent exhibits which showcase the journey of the company, an engine room is also located here, showcasing the powerplants of this manufacturer. Other exhibits include a gas tank gallery, a motorcycle gallery, clubs and competition display and some custom bikes are showcased as well.

Coming back to the bike, the latest Street Bob motorcycle is powered by a 1,745 cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-twin engine. With a bore of 100 mm and stroke of 111.1 mm, this engine is capable of producing a twisting force of 144 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The bike is 2,320 mm long, with a wheelbase of 1,630 mm. The rider sits 675 mm off the ground and the bike comes with a ground clearance of 125 mm. This American cruiser tips the scales at 286 kg (dry). Prices of the motorcycle start from INR 12,68,000 for the black colour model and go as high as INR 13,22,000 for the high-end two-tone custom colour model. However, the price could easily go higher with the huge number of accessories this brand offers with the bike. Get in touch with your nearest Harley Davidson dealer to know more about this interesting offer.