Harley-Davidson Launches BS6 Custom 1200 In India At INR 10.77 Lakh

Harley-Davidson isn’t waiting for the lockdown to be over and has introduced an updated line-up of BS6 motorcycles. Another new BS6 compliant motorcycle which is now listed on their website is the custom 1200. It belongs to their Sportster family and is priced at ₹ 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Also read: Harley-Davidson Brings The Low Rider S To India At INR 14.69 Lakh

The Custom 1200 gets a 1,202 cc V-Twin Evolution motor, which is air-cooled and makes 97 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Going by the standards of American cruisers, Harley-Davidson hasn’t revealed the power figures of the Custom 1200. The Custom 1200 is fuel injected which helps it put the power down in a smooth manner.

As compared to the BS4 version of the Custom 1200, the dimensions remain the same as before. It has a wheelbase of 1,530 mm and length of 2,225 mm. The motorcycle has a seat height of 725 mm and weighs 268 kg (kerb weight). Low seat height makes this bulky cruiser a bit more manageable while hustling it around the urban jungle. Adding to the visual flair are wire-spoke wheels at the rear and upfront. For those who are into cast-aluminium wheels, H-D has them as an option too. The shorty dual muffler also stands out and lend it that Sportster look. The Custom 1200 gets single disc brakes at both the ends with two-piston callipers.

The instrument cluster on the Custom 1200 is handlebar-mounted and carries information like speedometer, odometer, two trip meters, low fuel warning light, low oil-pressure light, a readout for engine diagnostics along with a bunch of tell-tale lights for ABS, low battery, neutral and high beam. Harley-Davidson is offering the Custom 1200 with 4 colour options – Midnight Blue, River Rock Grey, River Rock Grey/Vivid Black and Billiard Red/Vivid Black. In the upcoming months, it is expected that Harley-Davidson will add some more motorcycles to their portfolio in India which will help in strengthening their range in the premium motorcycle segment even further.