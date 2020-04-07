Groupe PSA Shifts Launch Time Frame For The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV In India

Groupe PSA’s brand Citroen announced its entry in the Indian market last year. Their first product, the C5 Aircross SUV was to be launched this year in India. However, like it is with every other organisation, the current situation has made the French carmaker outline a business continuity plan and also announce measures it has taken to tackle and contain the spread of Covid-19 across all its offices and plants. All the offices (Chennai) and plants (Thiruvallur and Hosur) in Tamil Nadu, are closed until further notice and in line with Government’s lockdown directive.

Work from Home for all Groupe PSA employees in India has been enforced. Continuing to keep the health and safety of employees as its top priority, the Groupe PSA Indian leadership team is in constant touch with all stakeholders for any support they may require. At the same time, Groupe PSA has decided to maintain the project timeline & investment for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA. Groupe PSA in India has reinforced to all employees and stakeholders the need to stay agile for business continuity post lifting of the government-mandated lockdown.

Also Read: The Citroen Ami Is Full Of Cuteness And Doesn’t Require A Driving Licence

While reiterating its commitment to India, given the current scenario where people at large are concerned about their personal well-being & health and an automotive purchase is not a priority, Groupe PSA in India in close co-ordination with its new dealer partners has decided to re-time the launch of its debut vehicle the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV to Q1 2021 while ensuring industrial readiness. The re-timing is aimed to move the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat.

The 100-year old brand has associated with India’s CK Birla group for their foray into this market and aims to set new benchmarks in the areas of comfort, style and innovation with the C5 Aircross. The manufacturing facility is being set up at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu and powertrains will be developed at Hosur in the same state.