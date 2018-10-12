Harley-Davidson India Appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan As Their New Managing Director

With a refreshed lineup of motorcycles, Harley-Davidson India has also brought in a new top man. As of October 10th, 2018, Sajeev Rajasekharan has been appointed as the Managing Director for Harley India. Working out of their Delhi-NCR headquarters, Sajeev will manage the bike maker’s India leadership team and will be responsible for in-country sales, dealer network management, marketing, service and operations activities to expand the company’s presence in the country.

Sajeev comes with over two decades of experience in marketing, sales and operations. Prior to Harley-Davidson, Sajeev was associated with Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd. as the Executive Vice President and has worked across multiple consumer durable companies including Panasonic, Electrolux, Samsung India, Thomson India, Onida and Blow Plast.

Also Read: Harley Davidson Announces its Pre-Owned Program Called Harley Davidson Originals

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes In India

On his appointment, Nigel Keough, General Manager, Emerging Markets, Harley-Davidson, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sajeev to the Harley-Davidson family. Sajeev brings with him years of experience across customer-focused industries and we are positive that his expertise will be valuable as we build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders in India.”

Recently, Harley-Davidson announced pre-owned ‘Originals’ program for India, where aficionados can now get their hands on a pre-owned bike, which is backed by a 99-point quality check assurance. These bikes also come with a year long warranty, with an option to extend it further for two or three years. It also offers a ticket to the ‘HOG’ club, the world’s largest community of Harley owners. The brand is also said to be working on its first fully electric motorcycle, which could be introduced as early as next year.