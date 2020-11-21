Harley-Davidson Assures A Smooth Transition For Riders And Partners

Recently, Harley-Davidson shocked the country by announcing their exit from India. This was followed by a relieving announcement of the company’s plans to tie up with Hero MotoCorp to continue operating in India. However, several Harley-Davidson dealers and customers were still confused regarding the company’s plans. In a recent press statement, Mr. Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, has revealed the company’s future plans to ensure a smooth transition.

Official statement

He has revealed that “As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders. We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts, and accessories, and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty, and H.O.G. activities, will continue from January 2021 onwards.”

Some of the key announcements made by the company include:

All Harley-Davidson dealers will continue operations until 31st December 2020. The company will reveal more details about the updated service centres and dealership network in the month of December 2020.

Harley-Davidson has also confirmed that they will continue selling their premium motorcycle range in India, through the CBU route, the details of which will be shared by the company before the launch of relevant models.

Assuring the riders, Harley-Davidson has also confirmed that all parts and accessories will be available for booking through the Harley-Davidson dealerships.

The most important announcement made by the company was, their financial service team will ensure the smooth operation and continuity of the Planned Maintenance Programs and Extended Warranty Program.

It’s been 10 years since Harley Davidson entered the Indian markets. Interestingly, even though India is the world’s largest automobile market, the country only accounted for less than 5 percent of Harley-Davidsons revenue worldwide. Finally, after the arrival of the back-breaking COVID-19 pandemic, the company was forced to announce the ‘Rewire’ strategy, under which, Harley-Davidson discontinued the sales and manufacturing operations in India.

Under its agreement with Hero MotoCorp, the company will now have the access to sell all genuine Harley-Davidson accessories and merchandise, riding gear, and apparel. To further please the dealers, Harley-Davidson has also announced a compensation package of up to Rs 1,500 per sq. ft. with a 10 percent annual value-depreciated rate and a 6-month reimbursement of the margins of sale.