BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 To Pump Out The Same Amount Of Power As Its BS4 Counterpart

The affordable performance motorcycle segment in India has always been a very competitive space. Gone are the days when we used to have only limited options to choose from. Currently, one can choose from a variety of motorcycles belonging to different genres. Of all the manufacturers slicing each other’s throat with their offerings, Kawasaki India seems to be missing out on all the action but not for long! Kawasaki is gearing up to breathe life again in the revered sports-tourer Ninja 300.

After letting us have a detailed look at the new colours, the company has now made it official that the BS6 Ninja 300 will not lose out on any performance in the transition.

It has sort of become a segment standard that during the BS6 transition, motorcycles tend to lose some power in order to become ‘greener’. But we are happy to report that the Ninja 300 will be performing in the same manner it used to before. For instance, the BS4 Ninja used to make 29.0 kW (39 PS) at 11,000 rpm, 27.0 N.m (2.8 kgf.m) at 10,000 rpm. The BS6 Ninja 300 will make the same amount of power. Although the twin-cylinder configuration of the Ninja 300’s engine already guarantees smoothness, we can expect the Ninja 300 to be even smoother than before.

It is now being reported that Kawasaki dealers have commenced the bookings for the BS6-compliant Ninja 300 in the Indian market. The BS6-compliant Ninja 300 might not have been listed on the official website as of now but we can assure you that the launch is just around the corner! What piques our excitement even further is that Kawasaki has rolled out new shades for the Ninja 300. Apart from the previously showcased Lime Green paint, the 296cc motorcycle will also be available in Lime Green/Ebony and Black colours.

The bike will continue to feature the same tube diamond, steel frame and is also expected to have the same equipment and cycle parts kit. Kawasaki teased two new bikes last week, while the first (Ninja 300) has already been revealed, the second model which is unconfirmed at the moment could break cover any time soon now. The updated model should carry a marginal price premium over the BS4 model. The old model was sold for Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Even if it receives a minimal price hike, the Ninja 300 will come out to be a considerable option in the segment it competes in. Although Kawasaki hasn’t updated the Ninja 300 for quite some time now, the twin-cylinder sportsbike strikes a perfect balance between sporty riding and comfortable ergonomics.