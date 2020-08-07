Harley-Davidson Street 750 Now Available At a Massive Discount!

Despite being the most affordable motorcycle in Harley-Davidson’s lineup, the Street 750 is also one of the most popular twin-cylinder motorcycles available in our country today. Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular premium motorcycle brands in our country but the American brand is going through a comparatively rough phase. To attract new customers, Harley-Davidson is offering the Street 750 at a massive discount. It strengthens their belief that the Street 750 serves as a potential customer’s introduction to the world of American cruisers.

How much does it cost now?

The iconic American brand recently took it to its social media channels to announce that it is offering the Street 750 at a massive discount of INR 65,000. Earlier, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was available at a starting price of INR 5.34 lakh but now it has come down to INR 4.69 Lakh.

The company hasn’t revealed whether this massive discount is valid for a limited period only. Another fact worth noting is that only the Vivid Black colour option of the Street 750 costs INR 4.69 lakh*. The other 4 colour options including the Performance Orange, Black Denim, Vivid Black Deluxe, and Barracuda Silver Deluxe attract an additional cost of INR 12,000 on the base price. If you are planning to get yourself a Street 750, this is probably the best time to own this V-twin cruiser motorcycle. Apart from the massive price cut, the motorcycle remains exactly the same.

Specifications

The Street 750 continues to draw power from 749cc Revolution X V-twin motor and the torque figures stand at 60 NM at 3750 rpm. What comes us a surprise is the fact that the Street 750’s weight remains unchanged despite it being BS6 compliant now. Street 750 weighs 233 kg wet even in the BS6 guise. The 749 cc motor is paired with a 6-Speed gearbox while the suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front twin shocks at the rear. The stopping power comes from disc brakes, which are governed by a dual-channel ABS.

Is Harley-Davidson downsizing operations in India?

What was once one of the most desirable motorcycle brands in the world, Harley-Davidson isn’t as popular these days as it was. As motorcycling genres evolved and expanded, Harley-Davidson’s tramlined range offered a limited choice to enthusiasts, while other brands kept on dishing out newer and varied experiences.

Yet, until recently, the American brand topped the charts when it came to premium motorcycle sales in India. The brand, which was once bullish about the Indian market, is now said to be downsizing its operations in India and according to some reports, has also slashed production at its facility in Haryana. The brand’s Indian MD has been shifted to Singapore, which will now act as the new headquarter for Asian markets.

Harley-Davidson’s new CEO Joechen Zeitz unveiled a strategy called ‘The Rewire’, which will help the manufacturer work lean and focus on core markets, where the brand can foresee revival. For the uninitiated, Harley-Davidson posted a $92 million net loss in the second quarter of this year and sales have been dismal even in the much-important home market.