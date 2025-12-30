Gulf Oil Unveils Syntrac at India Bike Week 2025, Targets High-Performance Motorcycle Riders

India Bike Week 2025 once again proved why it is the biggest fest of motorcycling in the country. Amidst the bikes, rides and community spirit, Gulf Oil Lubricants India chose this stage to introduce something significant for the serious riders. The company had officially launched its new Syntrac motorcycle engine oil range at IBW 2025 in Panchgani.
This is the third year in a row that Gulf Oil has returned as the main sponsor of the event. Instead of just branding presence, the company used the platform to launch its most premium two wheeler engine oil till date. Syntrac is a 100 percent fully synthetic engine oil range aimed at modern, high performance motorcycle.
The Syntrac range consists of 11 different SKUs and is available in several viscosity grades ranging from 10W 30, 10W 40, 10W 50 to 15W 50 and 20W 50. This wide spread enables riders to choose the right oil based on their motorcycle type, riding style and usage pattern.
What makes Syntrac stand out is its API SP compliance and advanced ester based formulation. Gulf says the oil is developed to handle high temperatures, high rpm riding and heavy engine loads. This makes it suitable not only for city use on a daily basis but also for highway touring and aggressive riding conditions. The formulation is designed to protect engine, gearbox and wet clutch together, which is especially important for modern motorcycles.
Within Gulf Oil’s two wheeler portfolio, Syntrac now occupies the position above the Gulf Pride range. It goes on to become the brand’s flagship offering for premium and performance focused motorcycles.
Gulf’s presence during India Bike Week 2025 was not limited to the product launch. The company’s pavilion had live stunt performances from international enduro rider Pol Torres at the Gulf Enduro Park. Gulf also showcased the Trackhouse Racing Team’s MotoGP bike in Gulf livery for the first time in India. Along with this, there was a service stop, product display area and a dedicated Gulf Club Lounge for riders.
Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said that the Syntrac launch is reflective of the brand’s motorsports inspired approach and a commitment towards high performance lubrication solutions. He also mentioned IBW to be a strong platform to connect with India’s burgeoning riding community.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India, which is part of Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, continues to strengthen its presence with a wide distribution network, partnerships with around 50 OEMs, exports to over 25 countries and manufacturing facilities in Silvassa and Ennore.
Conclusion
With Syntrac, Gulf Oil is clearly targeting for riders who expect more out of their motorcycles and their engine oil. The launch during India Bike Week 2025 is a perfect fit for the performance driven positioning of the product and also demonstrates Gulf’s deep connection with the motorcycling culture of India.