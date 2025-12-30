2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched at Rs 8.13 Lakh: Same Cruiser Feel, New E20 Update, Higher Price Explained

The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 8.13 lakh ex showroom. This is not a major update, but instead a compliance focused one. Kawasaki has retained the motorcycle in most aspects but ensured it complies with the latest fuel regulations.
The most important change for 2026 is E20 fuel compatibility. The Vulcan S carries on the same 649cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine. It still feels smooth and relaxed as before. Power output is almost the same, while torque has dropped slightly. On paper the engine is now making around 61hp and 61Nm. In the real world of riding, most owners will not notice much difference.
The general nature of the Vulcan S is intact. It is still a low slung cruiser with a comfortable and confidence inspiring riding position. The seat height stays at 705mm which makes it easy to handle, especially for shorter riders. Ground clearance still remains 130mm which is acceptable for city and highways.
Suspension setup is the same as before.
- Front uses a 41mm telescopic fork
- Rear gets a preload adjustable monoshock
Braking hardware also continues unchanged.
- It include a 300mm front disc and a 250mm rear disc with dual channel ABS
The bike is now slightly heavier. Weight gone up by approximately 6kg, bringing the total to 235kg. This is something you may feel while parking or moving the bike at very low speeds but once riding, it becomes part of the background.
For 2026 Kawasaki has also introduced a new colour option. The earlier green shade has been erased. The Vulcan S is now available in Metallic Flat Spark Black. It looks clean, understated, and suits the cruiser vibe, but does not really pop out as much as the older colour.
The biggest talking point is the price. At Rs 8.13 lakh, the Vulcan S is now Rs 54,000 more expensive than before. This is a significant increase given the limited updates. Other Kawasaki 650cc models have not experienced such a huge jump.
In terms of rivals, the Vulcan S is still standing alone. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the closest alternative but is in a completely different price bracket and has a different feel.
In the end, the 2026 Vulcan S is for riders who are already fans of its easygoing nature. It is comfortable, refined, and now future ready with E20 compatibility. But the increased price means it will attract mainly buyers who value its unique cruiser experience over everything else.