Tata Safari Teased Ahead of Launch

Tata Motors launched the Harrier early in 2019. Following that, it gave Harrier a bit more oomph under the hood and an automatic gearbox in 2020. Harrier is growing in popularity and since its launch, a 7-seater version of the Harrier was constantly in talks and demand from the people. Tata showcased the Gravitas, effectively the 7-seater Harrier at the Auto Expo in 2020 and then Tata threw a bombshell saying the Gravitas will be officially launched as the Safari on January 26, 2021. And now, the same has been teased.

More details

Tata Motors initially showcased it as the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and subsequently named it Gravitas for the Indian Auto Expo.

When its launch was announced quite some time ago, it was almost certain that it will officially be launched as the Gravitas until recently when it was announced that it will be called the Safari.

Talking about the teaser image, it showcases the front end of the Safari. The grille is very similar to the Harrier, except the fact that instead of squarish grille elements on the Harrier, the Safari will feature a horizontal tri-star element. The tri-star is very similar to what you see on the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 livery, albeit in a vertical fashion. The grille is finished in chrome, as against the piano black finish on the Harrier. It is flanked by LED DRLs on either side that double up as turn indicators. The headlight setup is underneath it. The split setup consists of headlights in the top half and fog lamps on the bottom. The bumper and skid plates look blacked out.

Powertrain

Mechanically, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cyl Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier but will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier to accommodate an extra row.

When it was revealed that the Gravitas would be launched as the Safari, many people were excited while many were sceptical. It should be offered in a 2WD avatar which could be FWD as standard but should carry a 4×4 or at least a 4WD version to do justice to the Safari branding and legacy.