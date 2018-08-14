Polaris Experience Zone, Pune: 100 Acres Of Off-Roading Paradise

A slippery mud track, four ATVs and a bunch of off-roading enthusiasts was the perfect recipe for the inauguration of the new Polaris Experience Zone (PEZ). The off-road adventure track was opened in Pune and was inaugurated by Pankaj Dubey, MD & Country Head, Polaris India, Sunny Nimhan and Vinayak Nimhan, Owners, Sunny’s World. The Tiger’s Eye Adventure in Sunny’s World is the 83rd PEZ in India.

We got a chance to test ride the Polaris Phoenix 200 which is a 196cc, 4 stroke, single cylinder, air cooled, carb engine powered quad-bike that uses a shaft driven automatic transmission with F/N/R gears mated to a 2WD system.

A 100 acre playground for motorheads, the Tiger’s Eye Adventure in Sunny’s World is India’s largest adventure resort with more than 100+ adventure activities. Besides being a perfect spot to hang out with fellow off-roading enthusiasts, astride Polaris vehicles, the resort is also an apt place for families looking to spend quality time with adventure. Almost everyone can participate in the fun-filled itinerary as the resort has something to offer to all age groups.

The Tiger’s Eye Adventure in Sunny’s World is equipped with artificially created undulated tracks with slush pits. Going off-road for the first time? Don’t worry, you won’t have to spend the night learning off-roading tips on YouTube before going to the resort. Skilled trainers are present at the facility to make sure that the rider gets a chance to experience the Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and feel the adrenaline rush within a safe environment. These trainers not only ensure complete safety of the riders but also help them in honing their ATV riding skills.

Apart from the newly launched PEZ in Pune, Polaris India also has 82 other such PEZ spread all over the county to reach out to more people and in turn give the participants a chance to experience the off road racing experience within their city. The track in Pune is located in Sr. No. 217, Pashan Sus Road, Susgaon.