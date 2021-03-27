These Kawasaki Motorcycles Are Set To Become Costlier From April 1

It is almost confirmed that we are currently experiencing a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The whole country is suffering from a sudden spike in cases. On the other hand, it seems like automobile manufacturers are gearing up to hit us with a second wave of price hike. Starting with Kawasaki, the Japanese manufacturer has already announced that it will be increasing prices across its portfolio. The company will be increasing the prices of its entire line-up starting from April 1, 2021.

More details

There is no update from the Japanese premium bike maker regarding the reason for the price hike.

Booking made on/before March 31, 2021, does not attract the price increase. All models except the Ninja 300 and the ZX-10R have been affected by the latest price increase issued by the company. Some other models such as the KX, KLX, Z H2, and Z H2 SE have also not been affected by the price increase.

Updated price list

Here is the complete price list of the Kawasaki bikes which will be applicable from April 1st, 2021: