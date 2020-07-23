Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Again, Features New Customization Options

Royal Enfield Meteor has been the talk of the town for some time now. Their new Meteor moniker will likely replace the Thunderbird 350 and while it should have been launched by now, the pandemic has slowed things down considerably, including product development and new launches. However, using the time frame to its advantage, Royal Enfield has continued to test the Meteor 350 as new spy pictures of the motorcycle have surfaced online.

More details

It has been spied several times before but this time around, it had a bunch of accessories installed. Royal Enfield motorcycles are renowned for their compatibility with aftermarket accessories and it seems like it will launch a wide array of customization options for the Meteor 350.

Picture credits: Belturdrive Facebook page

Customization options

The latest spy shots reveal a large windscreen upfront. The stock version of the same motorcycle probably won’t come with it. It will definitely help the rider counter the windblast while riding on highway speeds. Also seen is a large crash guard installed on the motorcycle which will prevent it from any damage if it gets tipped over. The touring quotient of the motorcycle will be enhanced further with wider and premium footrests. To take care of the luggage, there is a pair of saddle stays, too, which have been installed in addition to the stock saree guard.

We believe that these aren’t going to be the only customization options available for the Meteor 350 because previously, some images were leaked that seemed to be from Royal Enfield’s online configurator. One of the images showed a tinted flyscreen which is inspired by the one which is being offered as an accessory with the Interceptor 650. Visually speaking, the overall design takes cues from the Thunderbird X which came out as a funkier version of the standard Thunderbird. The Meteor will carry forward the same attributes with minor design changes including a new tail lamp design which now takes a circular shape while RE has also included a brand-new circular all-new LED daytime running light in a ring form.

It will come with a newly designed off-set instrument cluster, details of which haven’t been revealed yet but we can expect RE to include some additional features over the outgoing model. Engine details aren’t out yet either but reports suggest that it will be an all-new motor which will depart from the tappet-valve system that the current motor uses and will incorporate a SOHC. To make it comply with the BS6 emission norms, the Meteor will make use of fuel-injection. What is also new is the frame, which unlike the single downtube architecture of the Thunderbird X, is a twin-cradle design which will improve stability and handling.

Also read: Royal Enfield To Participate In American Flat Track Racing

What could also be offered with the all-new engine is a new 6-speed gearbox. This new Royal Enfield will most likely be a product for both domestic and international markets, aimed at beginners and young riders who will appreciate Royal Enfield’s colourful shift from tradition and old school. Expect RE to officially launch the Meteor 350 in the coming few months and we’ll be back with more details when that happens.