Freestyle Madness to Hit the Streets of Mumbai on the 3rd of February, 2019

Trial bikes and freestyle stunts have always been a delight to watch. Given the kind of risks involved in doing these stunts, it is very necessary that such performances are done on closed roads and with emergency services on standby at all times. While we Indians do see a lot of stunts, they are mostly performed by squids on public roads without any safety gear or any fear of endangering their and others’ lives. For a change, we shall witness the world’s best motocross athletes performing for us at the gateway of India in Mumbai on the third of February, 2019. Red Bull, will be organising the FMX Jam at the said location with the support of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

Commenting on this Shri. Dinesh Kamble, Senior Manager, Festival, Publicity and PR, MTDC, “It is our pleasure to be associated with Red Bull for the FMX Jam in Mumbai, who have created an extraordinary adventure across the world. Through our association, we aim to show the spectators the best level of adventure sports activities in the city. We look forward to an endearing relationship and to achieve even more extraordinary results in the years to come.”

Alexei Kolesnikov, Red Bull athlete said, “This FMX showcase is a grand event where athletes like me get an opportunity to showcase skills. I am excited to be part of the show and to perform at the iconic Gateway of India in front of the Mumbai crowd. I have heard a lot of about how enthusiastic the Indians are and thus I hope I can put out a special show for the people present there. I would also like to thank Bull for giving me this fantastic opportunity.”

This is not the first time we are witnessing such a show in our country. The team entertained a crowd of 25,000 spectators back in 2012, on the streets of Delhi at Red Bull X-Fighters showcase. Be prepared for a delight on the 3rd of February where we shall see the best FMX riders in the world are set to step it up and push the sport forward with innovative tricks.