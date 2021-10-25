Ford’s Premium Cars That We Would Like To See In India In Its Second Innings

While we were eagerly awaiting the new facelifted EcoSport, Ford gave a major blow to all our expectations and announced its restructuring. But is it all that bad, or will it pave way for some of Ford’s most iconic cars to finally come to India? Let’s find out!

As of now, Ford has not announced the cars that it would import to India, but that only makes the mind wander. Here are some of the cars that we would love to see in India.

2022 Mustang GT

The Mustang has always been a legend. From as early as the 60s, the Mustang remains an icon. The new generation Mustang gets a new design this time. With softer fenders and fewer solid lines along the sides. It also gets a new fatter nose grill, with razor-sharp headlights. Under the hood, we now get a hybrid V8 with an all-wheel drive making it all the more powerful.

2022 Mustang Mach-E

With the iconic badge of a Mustang, the Mach-E gives you the best of both worlds. An electric with the oomph of petrol. The Mach-E is available in a bunch of variants, giving you a wide range to choose from. The GT is the ultimate performance machine with 480 HP and 600 lb-ft of torque and eAWD, which take it from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds. While the others have lesser power figures to make them ideal for daily driving.

Ford Bronco

The 1995 OJ Simpson Bronco chase made this car an icon. Though the Bronco became obsolete decades ago. It is back in the game. Picking up from where it left, the Bronco is becoming popular with every passing minute. It comes in two versions: 2- door and 4-door. While the former is a smaller vehicle, the latter is a behemoth. It is a traditional SUV with a ladder frame and the most rugged design. Powering the vehicle are 2 EcoBoost turbo petrol engines with a 2.3L four-cylinder and a 2.7L V6. Its off-road capabilities are maximized by the 4×4 system and a new feature called the crawler gear.

Ford Focus ST

The Ford Focus ST is a proper hot-hatch. It is a performance-oriented vehicle with amazing power figures. It comes equipped with a 2.3L EcoBoost engine which puts out 226HP and 480Nm of torque. It goes from nought to 100 Kmph in less than 6 seconds. Apart from the 19-inch alloy wheels which give the car comes with, it also gets Recaro seats and red brake calipers which make it look all the more aggressive and sportier.

Ford Ranger Raptor

The Ranger Raptor may look like an ordinary pickup but it is far from it. It exemplifies the term performance pickup trucks. This vehicle is strong. Not just in terms of its load-bearing capacity but also in the sense that this pickup is built to take on jumps at speed. With its spectacular undercarriage padding, the ever-stronger chassis, and the A-pillars capable of handling more G force. It gets a 2.3L Twin-Turbocharged diesel engine which gives out 500Nm of torque.

Ford’s sudden exit from our nation has deeply saddened the enthusiasts but we are keeping our fingers crossed that Ford decides to unleash its premium cars in its second innings.