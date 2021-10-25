Bajaj Dominar 400 With Touring Accessories Officially Launched At INR 2.17 Lakh

The Dominar 400 has been an ambitious product from Bajaj’s stable ever since it was first unleashed on our streets. With the Dominar 400, Bajaj initially wanted to eat into the sales of none other than Royal Enfield but we all know how that worked out. Dominar’s sales haven’t been as good as the company planned and that is the reason why Bajaj has time and again updated this affordable ‘power cruiser’. Fast forward to now, and we have received yet another updated Dominar 400 that aims to be more touring-friendly than ever before!

The updated model is priced at INR 2.17 Lakh but for the additional 5,000 that you have to pay over its previous model, you get a lot of additional upgrades.

Here’s what it gets:

First up is a bigger windshield which Bajaj claims is made using CFD technology. It is claimed to offer good wind-blast protection and better overall ride comfort. Up front, it also gets a jet-fighter inspired handguard with flexi-winglets. Aiding its touring credentials is a luggage carrier and a backrest for the pillion.

For added protection, Bajaj has also equipped it with a new engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate. Bajaj claims that the new leg guard offers superior crash protection and the saddle stay further enhances the practicality of the sports tourer as it helps in securing saddlebags in place.

For navigation purposes, it has also received a neatly integrated cast aluminium-built smartphone stay and there’s also a USB charger included in the package to provide enough juice to your gadgets out on the highways. Except for saddle stay, all other accessories are standard. The new Dominar 400 is available in Aurora Green & Charcoal Black colours.

Specs

It retains the same BS6-compliant, 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The performance figures remain unchanged as they stand at 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar.”