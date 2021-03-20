Ford Introduces Yet Another China-Only Crossover, The Equator

India and China have emerged as one of the most important automotive markets in the world over the past few years and the consistent entry of new players in both these markets is a testimony to that. Not to mention the amount of potential and growth opportunities present in the Indian and the Chinese automotive markets. In line with this, American automaker Ford has revealed a 3-row Crossover christened the Equator for the Chinese market which sits above the Endeavour in Ford’s portfolio and will go on sale come the 28th day of March 2021.

The bulk of Ford’s sales in China comes from SUVs and Crossovers and the launch of the Ford Territory last year proved to be a masterstroke as it clocked an incredible amount of sales and Ford is hence continuing the trend of a China-only SUV/Crossover.

The Ford Equator measures 4,905mm in length, 1930mm in width and 1,735mm in height with a wheelbase spanning 2,865mm. The Equator, as aforementioned, sits above the Endeavour in Ford’s portfolio but sits below the Explorer in the same. The Equator is designed in collaboration with Jiangling Motors corporation as both these companies have a joint venture.

In terms of the exterior, It gets a large chrome grille with a spilt headlamp setup which is reminiscent of the MG Hector. The grille on the Equator also looks slightly like the one on the Explorer. There’s a lot of chrome usage on the front fascia which is definitely polarising. On the sides, you can visually see the sheer length and the bulk of this vehicle, supplemented by a simple 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The rear profile looks upright and features an Equator branding and a taillight strip running across. Surprisingly, the more you look at it, the more it looks like the MG Hector from some particular angles.

The cabin of the Equator is well put together and is more sleek and easy on the eye than the Endeavour’s cabin which follows a lot more geometric flow and characterization. The steering here looks quite similar to the Endeavour and one of the first things you’d notice is the dual-tone appearance. Notable features include a Mercedes-like dual 12.3” screens, one serving up as the instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment system, a floating centre console, wooden inserts on the dash, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking assist, a massive sunroof, 60/40 rear split seats and more.

Under the hood of the Equator sits a 2.0L petrol engine that produces 221PS of peak power and 360Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed DCT gearbox that sends the grunt down to the asphalt under the front axle or both the axles. The Equator will go up against the likes of the Toyota Highlander and the Jeep Grand Commander. The FWD version of the Equator is expected to be priced around CNY 2,60,000 which is INR 29 lakhs approximately. Do you think Ford should bring in India-specific models too to boost its sales in India?