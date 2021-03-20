Mr Marc Llistosella Won’t Be The New Tata Motors MD & CEO

Mr Marc Llistosella won’t be taking up the role of the new MD and CEO of Tata Motors post June 2021. Tata Motors had a month ago, announced the appointment of Mr Marc Llistosella as a successor to Mr Guenter Butschek who is the current MD and CEO, and whose tenure is going to end on the 30th day of June 2021.

More details –

Mr Guenter Butschek had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. Although, he had kindly accepted the request of the Board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO till 30th June 2021.

Mr Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

It is still unclear whether Mr Marc Llistosella backed out or Tata Motors withdrew its offer but either way, this leaves Tata motors without an MD and a CEO after June 2021, resulting in the third instance of something like this happening for Tata Motors in the last 10 years. Earlier though, Mr Marc Llistosella had expressed happiness about the offering and had stated that he was looking forward to joining Tata Motors. Well, that’s not going to happen now and Tata Motors hasn’t named a replacement yet and finding one, frankly, is going to be a tough task.

That aside, currently, Tata Motors is going through one of the best purple patches in their recent history and for all the right reasons. Tata Motors had rolled out as many as 3 new products in January 2021 alone. It kicked off the new year by launching the new Altroz iTurbo followed by the highly awaited launch of the Safari and capped the month off by launching a limited edition version of the Tiago.

Additionally, they have been clocking some serious numbers for quite some time now owing to the improved quality of products over the years. Also, Tata Motors currently boasts of 2 cars within its portfolio, that have been rated 5-star for safety by the Global N-Cap – the Altroz and the Nexon. Additionally, apart from those 2, the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and the Safari sum up Tata’s portfolio in India that has allowed Tata Motors to sit comfortably in 3rd place in the sales chart.