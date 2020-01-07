Ford India’s Social Series Is Back With Its Paper Romance

After Galiyan and Aasmaan, Ford India’s social series is back with its third original poem – Raastey (Hindi for Paths). Co-written by Vineet Panchhi with Kapil Sharma, Head of Communications at Ford India, Raastey celebrates the journey of those who take the road less travelled and believe in making their own path. The video features the Ford Endeavour as the vehicle of choice, for those who dare to charter their unique routes and make new discoveries. The video has been shot at scenic locations in Himachal Pradesh by Word of Mouth Media.

Complementing Ford’s #DiscoverMore campaign, the social content series looks to bring everyday emotions to life through compelling use of verse and visuals, with Ford products playing a part of an enabler. As a follow-up, the campaign looks to crowdsource original thoughtful verse on self-discoveries from the audience and fans, which will be turned into more videos in the future.

Talking about this unique campaign, Kapil Sharma, Director, Communications, Ford India says, “Being a first of its kind content experiment in the automotive space, we are overwhelmed by the response to the campaign and thank the audience for their love. After Galiyan & Aasmaan, our latest poem – ‘Raastey’ celebrates those who follow their heart and showcases how a vehicle stands witness to many discoveries we make.”

Also Read: Meet The New All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV

A couple of months ago, Ford India had released a video which attempted to bust the myth about the brand’s high cost of ownership. The digital film, titled ‘Maine to Sunah Hai’ (So I have heard) features actor Vijay Raaz as the protagonist Sharma Ji. The film portrays how Sharma Ji becomes a topic of discussion among gossip-mongers on the purchase of Ford cars. Unaware of the affordable cost of Ford vehicles, they spread rumours about Sharma Ji being rich & having unfair means to be able to afford Ford’s service cost.

Ford has partnered with Mahindra to share platforms, engines and vehicles and going forward, both carmakers will share their resources and expertise to build products for India and the World. The new JV is expected to be operational by mid-2020 and for those concerned, Ford India isn’t shutting shop. It will be transferring its India operations to this new joint venture, except the engine plant operations in Sanand, their Global Business Services Unit, Ford Credit and Ford Smart Mobility. The new partnership expects to introduce three new utility vehicles, where the first product to spawn out of this new JV will be a C-SUV (next-gen XUV500) which will use an all-new Mahindra platform (jointly developed by Mahindra, Ford and Ssangyong) and engine.