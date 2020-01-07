Rolls-Royce Registers Highest Sales In The Company’s 116-Year History

Arguably the last name when it comes to luxury on four wheels, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has delivered a historic annual sales record in 2019. With a global performance unequalled in the company’s 116-year history, the brand delivered a total of 5,152 cars to customers in over 50 countries around the world, an increase of 25% on the previous high set in 2018. With these results, Rolls-Royce continues to make a meaningful contribution to the overall performance of its shareholder, BMW Group.

The brand witnessed a significant sales growth in all regions worldwide, where the Cullinan, their new SUV, made major contributions to the growth. The Cullinan was a departure from all things which hid the Spirit Of Ecstasy in front of the long hood, however, it satiates the preferences of new-gen owners who have taken a liking to the ‘on stilts’ form when it comes to motoring. What also helped the brand to grow amongst younger clients was the Black Badge. Even with the introduction of an SUV though, the brand’s traditional models like the Phantom, Wraith, Dawn and Ghost (in its final year of production), continue to enjoy strong demand.

Rolls-Royce has made a significant new investment at their manufacturing plant in Goodwood, which has created 50 new jobs to meet expanded global demand. Commenting on the results, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive. We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019. Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”