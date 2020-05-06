Ford India Announces New ‘Dial-A-Ford’ Initiative As Dealerships Resume Operations

Car manufacturers are tweaking their sales approach as businesses are slowly resuming activities. Going beyond the basics of ensuring a safe and sanitized environment for customers, Ford India is prioritizing convenience as its dealerships resume operations, in accordance with local guidelines. Their Dial-A-Ford initiative brings a Ford dealership to a customer’s doorstep. The new approach incorporates enhanced engagement processes & policies related to both sales and service and will be centrally controlled via the helpline 1800-419-3000.

Dial-A-Ford will allow customers to connect with a Ford team and undertake booking, test drive or even doorstep delivery of the new vehicle. For existing customers, Dial-A-Ford will organize pick-up and drop service along with online consultations using technology. Regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the new roadmap. Customers will be able to experience all this at the convenience of their home, preferred location. The new approach puts special emphasis on industry best practices related to the sanitization of Ford facilities as well as strict guidelines for people & vehicle at dealerships. All vehicles in the sales, as well as the service process, will be thoroughly disinfected at the time of delivery, pick-up or drop. Enhanced hygiene practices implemented at all Ford dealers will include:

Anyone entering a Ford dealership, including all dealer employees and customers, to have their temperature checked with no-touch infrared thermometers

Dealership layout/floor plan, including customer waiting areas, re-organized to ensure appropriate social distancing

All Ford dealer personnel and customers to wear face masks and gloves at all times; A hazardous waste container on site for disposal of all masks, gloves and other potentially contaminated items

Social distancing rules to be enforced in all customer interactions

All Ford dealerships to be thoroughly disinfected three times each day

Hand sanitizer dispensers available across the dealerships, in high visibility and traffic areas

As business look to resume, Ford is offering a three-month extension in availing all scheduled service benefits, including free service, till June 30, 2020, without impacting either factory-warranty or extended warranty. Customers with vehicle warranties having expired or set to expire between March 15 and May 30, 2020, will be offered a free-of-cost extension until June 30, 2020. Those who missed purchasing extended warranty products in the lockdown can also do so until June 30. Also, customers who have booked a new Ford car until April 30 will get complete price protection at the time of delivery, whenever applicable.