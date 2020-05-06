Upcoming Adventure Bikes in India Under Rs 3.0 lakh

Indian motorcycling enthusiasts are slowly embracing the versatility that adventure motorcycles offer. Be it urban use, touring or off-roading, these bikes do it all with aplomb. With the Covid-19 pandemic playing a big spoilsport, enthusiasts have been more than eager to get out and indulge in some adventure. Unfortunately, the near future does not seem so bright, so people might have to stick inside their homes for a longer period. In the meanwhile, if you have been planning to own an adventure tourer bike in the future, within the budget of Rs 3.0 lakh, we suggest you take a look at this list of upcoming adventure bikes below:

Hero Xpulse 300

Hero MotoCorp is planning to expand on its Xpulse range by introducing a larger sibling of the Xpulse 200. Needless to say, it is too early to comment on the full specifications of the adventure motorcycle. However, Hero MotoCorp has shared the fact that the liquid-cooled motor has a displacement of over 300cc. The new bike will incorporate a lot of the learning from the factory racing team’s successful outings at Dakar and other such international events. We expect to hear more about a production version sometime next year.

KTM Adventure 250

KTM silently unveiled the 250 Adventure and while it wasn’t showcased at EICMA, it is a model that will come to India as the brand’s entry-level ADV offering. In fact, the KTM 250 Adventure was spotted on test multiple occasions and will be made in India as well. The 250 Adventure was expected to make its debut at the 2019 India Bike Week (IBW) alongside the 390 Adventure, but it seems like we have to wait a bit more to see the 250 ADV in flesh.

The 250 Adventure is powered by the same 248.8cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s seen on the 250 Duke. It produces 29.91PS of power and 24Nm of peak torque. We expect the price of the KTM 250 Adventure to be about ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 2.5 lakh. It is expected to be launched in India in December 2019 and deliveries could begin in early 2020. Unlike the Adventure 390, the 250 model misses out on some features and components although the styling appears more or less similar.

Also Read: Upcoming Maxi Scooters In India

Suzuki VStrom 250

The Suzuki V-Strom 250 is a small-capacity adventure bike which shares the moniker with its bigger sibling, the V-Strom 650XT. At the heart of the matter, the international-spec V-Strom 250 is powered by a 248cc liquid-cooled engine that belts out 24bhp of power and 23.4Nm of torque. The parallel-twin is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. If introduced in India, Suzuki will in all probability make use of the 250cc single which powers the Gixxer 250 to propel this bike. Expect prices to hover near the INR 2 lakh mark.

Yamaha WR155

The Yamaha WR 155 R is a dual-purpose motorcycle which is already available in markets like Indonesia. The WR155 R is built around a semi-double-cradle frame that houses the 155cc motor, which also powers the likes of the R15 and the MT-15. This motor, however, is tuned to suit the characteristics of the bike and cranks out 16.5 bhp but its peak torque of 14.3Nm arrives 2000rpm earlier.

This motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox and Yamaha India is mulling the possibility of offering this bike in India, along with the XSR155. These two new additions will make for a 150cc portfolio which will offer something for every kind of biker.