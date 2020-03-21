Ford, General Motors And Tesla Offer To Make Ventilators To Combat Coronavirus

Every time the World has faced a major calamity, people have had to switch hats. The current times are no different. During the World War, factories which made agricultural equipment and other such stuff were asked to manufacture defence equipment. People who worked on farms and in factories were made to wear camouflage and asked to fight for survival. Fast forward to the present, what we’ve been asked to do is fairly simple and as long as everyone does the right thing, we should be able to come out victorious. Setting an example, carmakers have expressed their desire to chip in, if help is required.

The Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Tesla, all have offered to make ventilators and other medical equipment, should we face a shortfall of this vital, life-saving equipment. As the number of infected cases continues to rise across the world, hospitals are facing a shortfall of ventilators. In the most serious cases, coronavirus patients aren’t able to breathe on their own and require a ventilator, which pumps oxygen in and out of the lungs.

A statement issued by the Ford Motor Company said, “As America’s largest producer of vehicles and top employer of autoworkers, Ford stands ready to help the administration in any way we can, including the possibility of producing ventilators and other equipment. We have had preliminary discussions with the US government and are looking into the feasibility.”

General Motors’ CEO expressed similar intent through a statement which read that the automaker has been in touch with the White House about the possibility of manufacturing medical equipment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also expressed his willingness on Twitter. While replying to a user on Twitter, he said, “We will make ventilators if there is a shortage.”

With several car-making plants shut across the Globe, manufacturers are currently doing all they can to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with all their expertise in complex engineering, a massive supply chain and humongous facilities, the manufacturing prowess of carmakers can make all the difference if there is a shortfall and they are asked to assist.