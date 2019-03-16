Trending:
Ford Figo Compared with Its Rivals – Maruti Swift, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10

With the new Ford Figo out in the market for a starting price of INR 5.15 Lakh, it represents a safe and value for money package. Entering the crowded hatchback segment, let us see how this American hatchback stacks up against its rivals in the Indian market. This car will be up against the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Volkswagen Polo.

Ford Figo Prices Comparison

Ford FigoVolkswagen PoloMaruti Suzuki SwiftTata TiagoHyundai Grand i10
Base petrol5.15 Lakh5.7 Lakh4.99 Lakh4.25 Lakh5 Lakh
Top-end petrol6.94 Lakh7.59 Lakh7.4 Lakh5.75 Lakh6.68 Lakh
Petrol Automatic8.09 Lakh9.58 Lakh7.84 Lakh5.8 Lakh7.13 Lakh
Base diesel5.95 Lakh7.22 Lakh5.99 Lakh5.06 Lakh5.58 Lakh
Top-end diesel7.74 Lakh9.14 Lakh8.37 Lakh6.55 Lakh7.67 Lakh
Diesel automaticNANA8.84 LakhNANA

New Swift hooning front

Ford Figo Dimension Comparison

In terms of dimensions, the Ford Figo emerges out as the winner. This hatchback offers the most amount of space in this segment, have a look.

Ford FigoVolkswagen PoloMaruti Suzuki SwiftTata TiagoHyundai Grand i10
Length3941mm3971mm3840mm3746mm3765mm
Width1704mm1682mm1735mm1647mm1660mm
Height1525mm1469mm1530mm1535mm1520mm
Wheelbase2490mm2469mm2450mm2400mm2425mm
Ground clearance174mm168mm163mm170mm165mm

New Polo 1.0 MPI (3)

Ford Figo Features Comparison

All these cars happen to be feature rich and offer a host of features. The cars get touchscreen infotainment systems in their range-topping variants, however, the Figo misses out on Android Auto connectivity. The Figo is the only car in this segment to offer as many as 6 airbags, keeping the occupants safe at all times.

Ford FigoVolkswagen PoloMaruti Suzuki SwiftTata TiagoHyundai Grand i10
Infotainment screen6.5-inches, touchscreen6.5-inches, touchscreen7-inches, touchscreen7-inches, touchscreen7-inches, touchscreen
Auto headlampsYesNoYes, with projectorsNoNo
Auto wipersYesYesNoNoNo
Airbags62222
ABSYesYesYesYesYes
Keyless entry and goYesNoYesNoYes

Tata Tiago XZ+

Ford Figo Petrol Powertrain Comparison

The Figo and the Polo both offer two different petrol engines, one which goes with the manual transmission and one for the automatic transmission. Unlike the Polo which comes with a dual-clutch gearbox, the Figo and the Grand i10 come with torque converters while the Tiago and the Swift come with a more affordable AMT gearbox.

Ford FigoVolkswagen PoloMaruti Suzuki SwiftTata TiagoHyundai Grand i10
Displacement1194cc
1497cc		999cc
1197cc		1197cc1199cc1197cc
Number of cylinders3 cylinders
3 cylinders		3 cylinders
4 cylinders		4 cylinders3 cylinders4 cylinders
Maximum power96hp
123hp		76hp
105hp		83hp84hp83hp
Maximum torque120Nm
150Nm		95Nm
175Nm		113Nm114Nm114Nm
Gearbox5-speed manual
6-speed torque converter		5-speed manual
7-speed dual clutch		5-speed manual
5-speed AMT		5-speed manual
5-speed AMT		5-speed manual
4-speed torque converter

Hyundai Grand i10

Ford Figo Diesel Powertrain Comparison

A popular choice for us Indians, the oil burner engines in all these cars are highly capable. Unfortunately, it is only the Swift that offers an automatic gearbox with the diesel engine, in the form of an AMT unit. The Polo offers two different tunes of the oil burner engine in the form of the regular Polo and the GT TDI.

Ford FigoVolkswagen PoloMaruti Suzuki SwiftTata TiagoHyundai Grand i10
Displacement1498cc1498cc1248cc1047cc1186cc
Number of cylinders4 cylinders4 cylinders4 cylinders3 cylinders3 cylinders
Maximum power100hp90hp
110hp		75hp69hp75hp
Maximum torque215Nm230Nm
250Nm		190Nm140Nm190Nm
Gearbox5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
5-speed AMT		5-speed manual5-speed manual

Ford Figo TItanium front quarter

Also Read: Ford Figo Facelift Is Here, Prices Start from INR 5.15 Lakh

On paper, it seems that the Figo is one car its competitors should look out for. If the car manages to retain the driving and handling characteristics of the model it replaces, it sure is a car that you must consider if you are looking to buy in this segment. Stay tuned for a detailed, in-depth review of this hatchback coming your way very soon.

