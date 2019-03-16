Ford Figo Compared with Its Rivals – Maruti Swift, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10
With the new Ford Figo out in the market for a starting price of INR 5.15 Lakh, it represents a safe and value for money package. Entering the crowded hatchback segment, let us see how this American hatchback stacks up against its rivals in the Indian market. This car will be up against the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Volkswagen Polo.
Ford Figo Prices Comparison
|Ford Figo
|Volkswagen Polo
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Base petrol
|5.15 Lakh
|5.7 Lakh
|4.99 Lakh
|4.25 Lakh
|5 Lakh
|Top-end petrol
|6.94 Lakh
|7.59 Lakh
|7.4 Lakh
|5.75 Lakh
|6.68 Lakh
|Petrol Automatic
|8.09 Lakh
|9.58 Lakh
|7.84 Lakh
|5.8 Lakh
|7.13 Lakh
|Base diesel
|5.95 Lakh
|7.22 Lakh
|5.99 Lakh
|5.06 Lakh
|5.58 Lakh
|Top-end diesel
|7.74 Lakh
|9.14 Lakh
|8.37 Lakh
|6.55 Lakh
|7.67 Lakh
|Diesel automatic
|NA
|NA
|8.84 Lakh
|NA
|NA
Ford Figo Dimension Comparison
In terms of dimensions, the Ford Figo emerges out as the winner. This hatchback offers the most amount of space in this segment, have a look.
|Ford Figo
|Volkswagen Polo
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Length
|3941mm
|3971mm
|3840mm
|3746mm
|3765mm
|Width
|1704mm
|1682mm
|1735mm
|1647mm
|1660mm
|Height
|1525mm
|1469mm
|1530mm
|1535mm
|1520mm
|Wheelbase
|2490mm
|2469mm
|2450mm
|2400mm
|2425mm
|Ground clearance
|174mm
|168mm
|163mm
|170mm
|165mm
Ford Figo Features Comparison
All these cars happen to be feature rich and offer a host of features. The cars get touchscreen infotainment systems in their range-topping variants, however, the Figo misses out on Android Auto connectivity. The Figo is the only car in this segment to offer as many as 6 airbags, keeping the occupants safe at all times.
|Ford Figo
|Volkswagen Polo
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Infotainment screen
|6.5-inches, touchscreen
|6.5-inches, touchscreen
|7-inches, touchscreen
|7-inches, touchscreen
|7-inches, touchscreen
|Auto headlamps
|Yes
|No
|Yes, with projectors
|No
|No
|Auto wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Airbags
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|ABS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless entry and go
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Ford Figo Petrol Powertrain Comparison
The Figo and the Polo both offer two different petrol engines, one which goes with the manual transmission and one for the automatic transmission. Unlike the Polo which comes with a dual-clutch gearbox, the Figo and the Grand i10 come with torque converters while the Tiago and the Swift come with a more affordable AMT gearbox.
|Ford Figo
|Volkswagen Polo
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Displacement
|1194cc
1497cc
|999cc
1197cc
|1197cc
|1199cc
|1197cc
|Number of cylinders
|3 cylinders
3 cylinders
|3 cylinders
4 cylinders
|4 cylinders
|3 cylinders
|4 cylinders
|Maximum power
|96hp
123hp
|76hp
105hp
|83hp
|84hp
|83hp
|Maximum torque
|120Nm
150Nm
|95Nm
175Nm
|113Nm
|114Nm
|114Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed manual
6-speed torque converter
|5-speed manual
7-speed dual clutch
|5-speed manual
5-speed AMT
|5-speed manual
5-speed AMT
|5-speed manual
4-speed torque converter
Ford Figo Diesel Powertrain Comparison
A popular choice for us Indians, the oil burner engines in all these cars are highly capable. Unfortunately, it is only the Swift that offers an automatic gearbox with the diesel engine, in the form of an AMT unit. The Polo offers two different tunes of the oil burner engine in the form of the regular Polo and the GT TDI.
|Ford Figo
|Volkswagen Polo
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Displacement
|1498cc
|1498cc
|1248cc
|1047cc
|1186cc
|Number of cylinders
|4 cylinders
|4 cylinders
|4 cylinders
|3 cylinders
|3 cylinders
|Maximum power
|100hp
|90hp
110hp
|75hp
|69hp
|75hp
|Maximum torque
|215Nm
|230Nm
250Nm
|190Nm
|140Nm
|190Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
5-speed AMT
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
On paper, it seems that the Figo is one car its competitors should look out for. If the car manages to retain the driving and handling characteristics of the model it replaces, it sure is a car that you must consider if you are looking to buy in this segment. Stay tuned for a detailed, in-depth review of this hatchback coming your way very soon.