Ford Figo Compared with Its Rivals – Maruti Swift, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10

With the new Ford Figo out in the market for a starting price of INR 5.15 Lakh, it represents a safe and value for money package. Entering the crowded hatchback segment, let us see how this American hatchback stacks up against its rivals in the Indian market. This car will be up against the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Volkswagen Polo.

Ford Figo Prices Comparison

Ford Figo Volkswagen Polo Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Base petrol 5.15 Lakh 5.7 Lakh 4.99 Lakh 4.25 Lakh 5 Lakh Top-end petrol 6.94 Lakh 7.59 Lakh 7.4 Lakh 5.75 Lakh 6.68 Lakh Petrol Automatic 8.09 Lakh 9.58 Lakh 7.84 Lakh 5.8 Lakh 7.13 Lakh Base diesel 5.95 Lakh 7.22 Lakh 5.99 Lakh 5.06 Lakh 5.58 Lakh Top-end diesel 7.74 Lakh 9.14 Lakh 8.37 Lakh 6.55 Lakh 7.67 Lakh Diesel automatic NA NA 8.84 Lakh NA NA

Ford Figo Dimension Comparison

In terms of dimensions, the Ford Figo emerges out as the winner. This hatchback offers the most amount of space in this segment, have a look.

Ford Figo Volkswagen Polo Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Length 3941mm 3971mm 3840mm 3746mm 3765mm Width 1704mm 1682mm 1735mm 1647mm 1660mm Height 1525mm 1469mm 1530mm 1535mm 1520mm Wheelbase 2490mm 2469mm 2450mm 2400mm 2425mm Ground clearance 174mm 168mm 163mm 170mm 165mm

Ford Figo Features Comparison

All these cars happen to be feature rich and offer a host of features. The cars get touchscreen infotainment systems in their range-topping variants, however, the Figo misses out on Android Auto connectivity. The Figo is the only car in this segment to offer as many as 6 airbags, keeping the occupants safe at all times.

Ford Figo Volkswagen Polo Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Infotainment screen 6.5-inches, touchscreen 6.5-inches, touchscreen 7-inches, touchscreen 7-inches, touchscreen 7-inches, touchscreen Auto headlamps Yes No Yes, with projectors No No Auto wipers Yes Yes No No No Airbags 6 2 2 2 2 ABS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Keyless entry and go Yes No Yes No Yes

Ford Figo Petrol Powertrain Comparison

The Figo and the Polo both offer two different petrol engines, one which goes with the manual transmission and one for the automatic transmission. Unlike the Polo which comes with a dual-clutch gearbox, the Figo and the Grand i10 come with torque converters while the Tiago and the Swift come with a more affordable AMT gearbox.

Ford Figo Volkswagen Polo Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Displacement 1194cc

1497cc 999cc

1197cc 1197cc 1199cc 1197cc Number of cylinders 3 cylinders

3 cylinders 3 cylinders

4 cylinders 4 cylinders 3 cylinders 4 cylinders Maximum power 96hp

123hp 76hp

105hp 83hp 84hp 83hp Maximum torque 120Nm

150Nm 95Nm

175Nm 113Nm 114Nm 114Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual

6-speed torque converter 5-speed manual

7-speed dual clutch 5-speed manual

5-speed AMT 5-speed manual

5-speed AMT 5-speed manual

4-speed torque converter

Ford Figo Diesel Powertrain Comparison

A popular choice for us Indians, the oil burner engines in all these cars are highly capable. Unfortunately, it is only the Swift that offers an automatic gearbox with the diesel engine, in the form of an AMT unit. The Polo offers two different tunes of the oil burner engine in the form of the regular Polo and the GT TDI.

Ford Figo Volkswagen Polo Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Displacement 1498cc 1498cc 1248cc 1047cc 1186cc Number of cylinders 4 cylinders 4 cylinders 4 cylinders 3 cylinders 3 cylinders Maximum power 100hp 90hp

110hp 75hp 69hp 75hp Maximum torque 215Nm 230Nm

250Nm 190Nm 140Nm 190Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

5-speed AMT 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

On paper, it seems that the Figo is one car its competitors should look out for. If the car manages to retain the driving and handling characteristics of the model it replaces, it sure is a car that you must consider if you are looking to buy in this segment. Stay tuned for a detailed, in-depth review of this hatchback coming your way very soon.