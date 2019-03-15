Ford Figo Facelift Is Here, Prices Start from INR 5.15 Lakh

Ever since its launch in the year of 2015, the entry level hatchback in the Ford stable is yet to receive any changes. The newly launched Figo facelift, marks the first major change in the lifecycle of the hatchback. Launched in the Indian market today, the new Figo carries some minor changes in cosmetics and comes with as many as 3 engine options to choose from. Prices for this vehicle start from INR 5.15 Lakh, ex-showroom, around INR 70,000 less than the model it replaces. The new hatchback will be offered in as many as three trims – Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu and will come with a 5-year/1,00,000 km warranty for complete peace of mind.

Differentiating it from the current model, the facelift receives a new bumper design at the rear and front, a new honeycomb grille, blacked-out headlights and newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels. The Titanium Blu variant is a rather sporty take and comes with blacked out elements for a more sporty appeal. On the inside, the car comes with a refreshed appearance with features like automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic headlamps and wipers, parking camera and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Despite not having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, this infotainment system comes with built-in navigation.

In terms of safety, the car comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and a speed-alert system as standard across all variants. The top of the end variants come with as many as six-airbags which is a segment-leading feature. Moreover, the automatic gearbox equipped model comes with ESP, traction control and hill-start assist.

On offer with the Figo facelift are a choice of 2 petrol and 1 diesel engines. The petrol sipping engines use three cylinders each to propel this Figo. The first option is a 1.2-litre unit which is good for 96 hp and 120 Nm and comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other petrol engine is a 1.5-litre unit which generates 123 hp and 150 Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter. The oil burner is a 1.5-litre unit which is good for 100 hp and 215 Nm of torque. Below is a break down of the various variants of the Figo on offer, along with their ex-showroom prices: