2020 Jaguar F-Pace Facelift: What’s New?

The Jaguar F-Pace facelift for 2020 has been revealed. While there is nothing remarkable on the exterior front, but the SUV has surely got some noticeable changes inside. It gets a number of changes over the older car, which includes a few subtle exterior styling tweaks, along with new interior design and updated technology inside the cabin.

The biggest change is the addition of a new range-topping plug-in hybrid model, which will be the first plug-in-hybrid model in Jaguar’s entire lineup. For those who don’t wish to have that plug-in model, but at the same time, want the benefits of a hybrid, mild-hybrid assistance has been added to other engines as well.

Let’s start with the exteriors, if you take a close look, you’ll notice a slightly revised front grille, along with a more defined bonnet. The other changes which are clearly visible are, the new slim LED headlamps with J-shaped DRLs. Also, at the rear, a set of new LED taillamps and exhaust tips inspired by the Range Rover Velar have been added.

Inside the cabin, there’s a new and larger 11.4-inch touchscreen with the latest software, which has a layout that looks similar to the Range Rover’s. But that’s not all, there’s also a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a touch-capacitive steering wheel, which can also be seen on the Jaguar’s I-Pace. The company has focused on the safety measures and hygiene, during this pandemic and has added the feature of cabin air ionisation, along with a PM 2.5 filtration.

Other changes inside the cabin include the addition of new headrests embossed with the Jaguar’s Leaper emblem and a new gear selector to delight the person behind the wheel. As per the company, there will be regular over-the-air updates for the infotainment system, to keep the SUV packed with new features.

Now, if you have been wondering about the performance, firstly, an all-wheel-drive along with 8-speed automatic gearbox, will be standard across the entire line up. The new member is a plug-in-hybrid, apart from that, four mild-hybrids options are also available.

The four mild-hybrid engine options include three diesel and one petrol unit in two states of tune. The mild-hybrid petrol engine is a new 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, which will be available with either a turbocharging option or an electric supercharger, and will be capable of producing 340 bhp and 400 bhp respectively. On the other hand, the non-hybrid entry-level 250hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 247 bhp of power, will also be available.

The mild-hybrid diesel engines will be available as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit which produces 163 bhp. The other option is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, producing 300 bhp. Also on offer, for performance enthusiasts, is an SVR model powered by the same 5.0-litre supercharged petrol V8 as the current model.

The biggest highlight of the facelift is the new P400e plug-in hybrid variant that will be the first plug-in hybrid from Jaguar. It comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which produces 143 bhp, and it is also paired with another electric motor to produce a combined 404 bhp and 640 Nm of torque. The system helps it achieve 0-100kph in 5.3sec. The SUV gets a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows the F-Pace to be driven as an EV for up to 53km.

Speaking about the India launch, the pre-facelift Jaguar F-Pace is currently priced upwards of Rs 66.07 lakh (ex-showroom). As JLR locally assembles the F-Pace, we expect India to get the facelift version of this SUV by early 2021.