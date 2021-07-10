Ford EcoSport Clone Unveiled In China

There are some automakers that do not think before launching a vehicle that resembles another car. Recently in China, the Yuan Pro EV was launched which looks like the Ford Ecosport. The Yuan Pro EV is manufactured by BYD. Ecosport is an amazing compact SUV that has achieved a tremendous number in sales the success of the model is evident since international markets are taking inspiration from it.

More Details

The electric-powered crossover has looks that are completely similar to the Ecosport. Let us start with the front of the car, it is fitted with a huge grille, which is shaped similar to that of the Ecosport with sleeker headlamps to compliment the whole look. Now coming to the rear, it is fitted with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel which again is similar to the Ecopsort. Not only that when looked at from the side, the electric crossover has a similar shoulder line with roof rails, black body cladding and also the same alloy wheel design.

The interior has a dual-tone with an all-black dashboard and white upholstery. The cabin is equipped with a 10.1inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-inch information display for the driver. There is a rear parking camera housed inside the spare wheel mount at the rear. The top-spec trims are offered with safety features such as ABS with EBD, Electronic brake assist, Electronic safety program, traction control and more.

Specs

Yuan Pro EV is available in three variants and two battery options. The base trim is offered with a smaller 38.9 kWh battery which claims a delivery range of 301 km (NDEC) on a single charge. The other two variants are equipped with a larger 50.1 kWh battery that promises a range of 401 km (NDEC) on a single charge. The battery gives energy to an electric motor mounted on the front axle which delivers an output of 136 bhp of power and 210 Nm of peak torque.