Mahindra Showcases XUV700’s Smart Door Handles

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the XUV700 and they’re releasing short teasers of the XUV700’s features every now and then. Mahindra has now revealed the smart door handles of the XUV700. Usually seen in luxury cars, smart door handles sit flush inside the body and pop out when the car is unlocked. They again fold back in when not needed. This gives the car a clean look that is devoid of any protrusions such as door handles. This would be a segment-first feature and surely a unique one. We’ve already seen the presence of the flush door handles on the test mules however it remains to be seen whether it will be standard or available only on the higher variants.

More details

The Mahindra XUV700 is all set to debut soon and we expect it to launch around September. The SUV is regularly spotted doing final rounds of testing and a reveal might just be around the corner going by the teasers. The Mahindra XUV700 will get 6 or 7 seats and AWD too will be offered as an option. In terms of features, it could offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats, ventilated seats, flush door handles and dual-zone climate control to name a few. Powertrain options for the SUV include engines derived from the Thar such as the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel unit. We had also recently reported that the XUV700 will have class-leading figures for both engines. The petrol engine will churn out 200hp and the diesel with produce 185hp. Both will come mated to an automatic or manual transmission.

Mahindra has been hyping everyone up with these teasers and we surely can’t wait to see what this SUV can do. The XUV700 could go against a host of competitors such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector plus, Hyundai Alcazar etc. We’ll be updating this space as soon as Mahindra releases another teaser of an innovative feature so stay tuned!