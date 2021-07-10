Stellantis Group Will Have An Electric Offering From All Its Brands By 2030

Electric mobility is the future, we all are aware of this fact. Every major automaker has announced that its whole lineup will be electric or hybrid. The Stellantis group is late to the party, it has also stated that 98% of their entire lineup will go electric or plug-in hybrid. Stellantis group consists of companies like Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall

More Details

CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 500 kilometres (311 miles) to 800 kilometres (497 miles).

Stellantis group also claims that it will have 3 electric drive modules to power all of its vehicles. The company also expect to reduce the battery cost by more than 40% by 2024 with two new batteries. By 2026 they are planning to introduce a solid-state battery that can store more energy than the current ones. From the companies above, we know that that there will be a Ram fully electric SUV and Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid which was revealed at the Stellantis EV Day. They even plan to launch small cars in the EV segment. Recently, Dodge also teased a fully electric Dodge Challenger, which will launch by 2024. Jeep also announced that they will have EV powertrain option on all of their models.

Official Statement

“Stellantis will spend no less than 30 billion euros ($35.6 billion) over the next five years on EVs. It will build five battery factories in the U.S. and Europe. By 2030, 70% of European sales and 40% of U.S. sales will be fully electric or plug-ins.” Carlos Tavares said.

During a 2.5-hour electric vehicle day presentation via a transatlantic webcast on Thursday Tavares said, “We are already in the race. We are on a rolling start and we are now accelerating full speed.” This year, he said the company will have between 30 and 40 battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for sale globally through all 14 of its brands. The bulk are in Europe, and at present, there are no fully electric vehicles for sale in the U.S., the world’s second-largest market of fully electric and hybrid vehicles, no fewer than 80% of them will run on batteries alone.

The Opel brand will go fully electric in Europe by 2028, with 100% of its vehicles in China being electric. It will bring back the Manta sports car with a fully electric version by the middle of the decade.

It is a promising sign to see so many brands striving to have electric offerings for all of their products. Not only is it good for the environment, the electric vehicles would also help reduce running cost of the vehicles in days when fuel costs are going through the roof.