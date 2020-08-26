Ducati Panigale V2 Launched At INR 16.99 Lakh

Ducati has unleashed the red-devil Panigale V2 on the Indian streets. The Italian bikemaker has priced the Panigale V2 at INR 16.99 Lakh ex-showroom. Ducati India made the official announcement on its official Twitter handle. The Panigale V2 replaces the 959 Panigale from the company’s portfolio as the brand’s entry-level supersport motorcycle which is currently priced at Rs 15.30 lakh(ex-showroom, India). It might command a slight premium over the model it replaces but Ducati has claimed that they have improved the Panigale V2 in each and every aspect as compared to the 959 Panigale.

Design elements

In terms of styling, it is pretty evident that it draws heavy inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4. The front fairing, single-sided swingarm are all inspired by the bigger Panigale.

With the Panigale V2, one effectively gets the same face with the headlight projectors sitting deep inside the fairing along with the air intakes and laced with the same V-shaped daytime running lamp strip. The new fairing design is also more functional as the intake ducts are more efficient. The bike also has a more aggressive stance as the rear mono-shock is now 2mm longer, resulting in a more nose-down appearance.

The powertrain

As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets a new Euro 5 (equivalent to BS6 emission norms in India) compliant V-twin engine with more displacement than the 959 Panigale. The Ducati Panigale V2 draws its power from a 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Couple it with a light-weight of just 153 kg and you have an explosive performer between your thighs. Comparatively, the 959 Panigale churns out 150 hp and 102 NM. The 959 Panigale weighs 176 kg so that gives the Panigale V2 a much better power-to-weight ratio.

Electronics and other specs

It even borrows the same electronics suite and includes a reworked traction control system which is claimed to be better than the one which came with Panigale 959. The comprehensive electronics package includes MU-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS.

As we have witnessed in the past, Ducati doesn’t shy away from using quality components and the same philosophy is applied in the case of Panigale V2 as well. It gets a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine braking control. The new Panigale V2 features Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs mono-shock at the rear, and a steering damper. It also gets Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires derived from WorldSBK at both the ends. The tires combine racetrack-level performance with road versatility & ensure superior grip on all surfaces.

Also read: Ducati Announces Performance Touring Accessories For Its Bikes

It features a fully-faired design with V-shaped DRLs and split projector headlights. The 4.3-inch TFT display serves as the information console while a 20mm longer seat, with 5mm thick foam-padding, makes up for all the ergonomic changes. Moreover, it also retains the single swingarm and under-slung exhaust from the V4. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel.