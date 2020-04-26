Force Motors‘ Mobile Dispensary’ Treats 95,600 patients To Ease Pressure On Healthcare Fraternity In Maharashtra

Maharashtra remains to be leading state in the number of COVID-19 cases with 6,817 reported till April 25. Presently, there is immense pressure on the doctors and medical staff due to increasing positive cases daily. To address this issue, Pune-based automotive major Force Motors in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan has initiated a mobile doorstep dispensary facility “Doctor Aplya Daari” (Doctor at your doorstep) in Maharashtra.

This initiative started on 1 April, with 30 Mobile Dispensary Vans completely equipped with doctors, support staff, medicines moving to various economically weaker localities in Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. The team of doctors and medics with these vans are fully equipped to identify COVID-19 symptoms and direct suspect cases to the designated hospitals. The citizens, as well as the local administration, have welcomed this initiative and ForceMotors have already extended this initiative to other key markets like Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur and others cities across Maharashtra. With close to 73 vans this is one of the largest mobile healthcare initiatives in the country.

All the medicines that are prescribed or given out on free of charge basis. Mobile units can check 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day. Doctors in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and also inform patients about preventive measures to be taken against coronavirus spread. Over 95,600 residents have been checked and more than 945 suspected COVID-19 patients were transferred to government hospitals in the last 24 days. This service will continue untilCoronavirus is fully contained.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said “Maharashtra has become a hotspot in the country, it has created huge pressure on doctors and medical staff. We are proud to be associated with this noble initiative. Apart from this initiative, our group (Dr Abhay Firodia Group) has earmarked Rs 25 Crores to support COVID-19 relief activities. This deployment will be aimed at supporting up-gradation of health care infrastructure, enhancing blood collection capability, facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities and providing free food to the needy”.