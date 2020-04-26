Kia Telluride: Some Interesting Facts About The World Car Of The Year 2020

Kia Motors won big at the 2020 edition of the awards with the Telluride named ‘World Car of the Year’ and the Soul EV ‘World Urban Car’. The Kia Telluride was rewarded by the judging panel for its distinctive design and impressive practicality. Available across North America and in many of Kia’s global markets, the Kia Telluride merges a strong exterior design presence with a spacious, practical and high-quality cabin, which can seat up to eight passengers. Equipped with an array of advanced technologies, all-wheel drive, and driver-assistance systems, the Telluride is ideal for family adventures on and off the beaten track. Here are five interesting facts about the good-looking SUV:

The Telluride concept was first showcased at the 2016 North American International Auto Show and was based on Kia Sorento’s platform. The car’s suicide doors swung open 90 degrees in opposite directions, revealing a pillarless design. Some of the interior components were 3D printed, marking Kia’s first usage of 3D printing technology

The first public debut of the Kia Telluride production version was a customized one motivated by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell’s Texas-inspired collection, at New York Fashion Week in September 2018. Kia launched the Telluride in 2019

A full-sized front grille of the Kia Telluride with the use of wide-spaced capital letters spelling out “Telluride” on the leading edge of the hood is the widest grille ever fitted to a Kia product

Regardless of trim level, the Telluride is equipped with various luxury-oriented features (standard) that are otherwise optional in some of its competitors, such as “Sofino” (leatherette)-trimmed or leather-trimmed seating surfaces, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Kia’s suite of “Drivewise” advanced driver assistance technologies

TheTelluride (5.0 Meters) is the second-largest vehicle ever produced by Kia. The largest vehicle by Kia crown is owned by the Carnival (5,115 Meters)

One of the interesting features Kia Telluride has is the Driver Talk. The feature uses a microphone to enhance communication of driver with Second and third-row passengers