Force Gurkha Vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

The Mahindra Thar has been enjoying quite the popularity lately with high waiting periods. Since there is no competition for the Thar, it has been quite a good run for Mahindra with healthy sales figures. However, Force has now revealed the BS6 Gurkha which is all-new from the ground up. Let’s take a look at how the Gurkha stacks up against the Thar.

BS6 Force Gurkha

Dimensions

Force GurkhaMahindra Thar
Length4116mm3,985mm
Width1812mm1820mm-1855mm
Height2075mm1844-1896mm
Wheelbase2400mm2450mm
Ground clearance205mm226mm

The Force Gurkha is quite longer and taller than the Thar. However, the Thar is wider and has a longer wheelbase. The Thar also has more ground clearance which would aid in off-roading.

mahindra thar detailed review

Off-road handling

Force GurkhaMahindra Thar
Approach angle37 Degree42 Degree
Breakover angle25 Degree27 Degree
Departure angle33 Degree37 Degree
Water wading depth700mm650mm

The Thar is superior when compared to the Gurkha in almost every aspect. However, the Gurkha has a higher water wading depth thanks to the standard snorkel. Additionally, the Mahindra Thar comes with a low-range transfer case and also a shift-on-fly feature that allows you to shift to 4H without stopping. It also gets a brake-locking differential and a mechanically locking rear differential. The Gurkha gets manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels being offered as a standard fitment.

New Mahindra Thar Front

 

Powertrain

Force GurkhaMahindra Thar
Engine2.6-litre diesel2.2-litre diesel /2.0-litre Turbo-Petrol
Power91hp132hp/152hp
Torque250nm300nm/320nm
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter

The Mahindra Thar gets a much more powerful diesel powertrain when compared to the Gurkha. It also has the option of a petrol engine which the Gurkha misses out on. The Thar also gets an option of an automatic gearbox for both the powertrains which the Gurkha again misses out on.

BS6 Force Gurkha (2)

Features

The 2021 Gurkha gets features like full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs, android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants. It has a host of other convenience features offered for the first time on a Gurkha like steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to Gurkha.

BS6 Force Gurkha (3)

The Mahindra Thar comes with LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Steering-mounted audio controls, Power windows, Cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, the optional hardtop, soft top, and a convertible top, a touchscreen that is weather resistant (IP54 rated for dust and water), and a washable cabin with drain plugs in the floor.

New Mahindra Thar dashboard

On the safety front, both the SUVs get ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts. The Thar also gets ESP, Hill hold control, hill descent control and a 4-star global NCAP safety rating.

