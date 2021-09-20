Home News Force Gurkha Vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared Force Gurkha Vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared September 20, 2021 | Team Motoroids Added in: News The Mahindra Thar has been enjoying quite the popularity lately with high waiting periods. Since there is no competition for the Thar, it has been quite a good run for Mahindra with healthy sales figures. However, Force has now revealed the BS6 Gurkha which is all-new from the ground up. Let’s take a look at how the Gurkha stacks up against the Thar. Dimensions Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Length 4116mm 3,985mm Width 1812mm 1820mm-1855mm Height 2075mm 1844-1896mm Wheelbase 2400mm 2450mm Ground clearance 205mm 226mm The Force Gurkha is quite longer and taller than the Thar. However, the Thar is wider and has a longer wheelbase. The Thar also has more ground clearance which would aid in off-roading. Also read: BS6 Force Gurkha Breaks Cover; Prices To Be Revealed At A Later Date Off-road handling Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Approach angle 37 Degree 42 Degree Breakover angle 25 Degree 27 Degree Departure angle 33 Degree 37 Degree Water wading depth 700mm 650mm The Thar is superior when compared to the Gurkha in almost every aspect. However, the Gurkha has a higher water wading depth thanks to the standard snorkel. Additionally, the Mahindra Thar comes with a low-range transfer case and also a shift-on-fly feature that allows you to shift to 4H without stopping. It also gets a brake-locking differential and a mechanically locking rear differential. The Gurkha gets manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels being offered as a standard fitment. Powertrain Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Engine 2.6-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel /2.0-litre Turbo-Petrol Power 91hp 132hp/152hp Torque 250nm 300nm/320nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter

The Mahindra Thar gets a much more powerful diesel powertrain when compared to the Gurkha. It also has the option of a petrol engine which the Gurkha misses out on. The Thar also gets an option of an automatic gearbox for both the powertrains which the Gurkha again misses out on.

Features

The 2021 Gurkha gets features like full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs, android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants. It has a host of other convenience features offered for the first time on a Gurkha like steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to Gurkha.

The Mahindra Thar comes with LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Steering-mounted audio controls, Power windows, Cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, the optional hardtop, soft top, and a convertible top, a touchscreen that is weather resistant (IP54 rated for dust and water), and a washable cabin with drain plugs in the floor.

On the safety front, both the SUVs get ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts. The Thar also gets ESP, Hill hold control, hill descent control and a 4-star global NCAP safety rating.