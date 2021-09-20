Yamaha India To Launch Aerox 155 Maxi-scooter Instead Of R15 V4 Tomorrow

Yamaha recently sent out media invites for a launch event that is slated to happen on September 21. The invite read ‘Experience a new chapter of R DNA’ and that led to speculations that the company is soon going to launch the updated R15 in India that has been spied on multiple occasions. But the latest teaser released by the company suggests otherwise. It isn’t the R15 V4 or the R15M that is going to be unveiled tomorrow but as it turns out, it could very well be the Aerox 155 as the teaser clearly indicates that the new product is going to be a maxi-scooter.

What is it exactly?

How about a gearless scooter built around the R15’s engine sound like? That’s exactly what the Aerox basically is and this is the prime reason why we should be excited about its arrival!

Looks and features

The front end features a twin LED headlamp setup flanked by DRLs The new model also gets a fully digital instrument console, complete with Yamaha’s Y-Connect application, allowing riders to pair their phone with the scooter.

The Yamaha Y-connect app hooks up with the rider’s smartphone to monitor calls and messages, maintenance schedules, error codes, and last parking location, with the ability to share the information online with other Aerox 155 Connected riders. Adding to the list are creature comforts like keyless ignition, hazard light switch, and ignition kill switch. Despite the sporty nature, the scooter gets a massive 25-litre underseat storage, accessible with a remote locking switch.

Specs

The 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates 15.18hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The main highlight of this gearless scooter has to be its peppy engine. The fuel tank capacity has gone up to 5.5-litre from the previous generation’s 4.6-litre. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc at the front, aided by ABS, and a drum unit at the rear.

If Yamaha manages to price it right, it could pose some serious threat to the Aprilia SR 160. We are also keeping our fingers crossed that Yamaha could possibly also showcase the updated R15 officially and launch it at a later date.