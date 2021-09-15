BS6 Force Gurkha Breaks Cover; Prices To Be Revealed At A Later Date

After a long and rather tiring wait, Force Motors has finally taken the wraps off the All-New Gurkha 2021. The Gurkha 2021 is built on a ground-up modular architecture platform with an all-new wider and longer body, new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels. The only carried over from the previous generation Gurkha is the Mercedes G-Wagen inspired looks and imposing stance.

Aesthetic changes

The branding of the All-new Gurkha has also undergone a major change with GURKHA logo replacing the F-Logo on the front grill giving it a distinct character and reinforcing the brand GURKHA. On the sides a new mnemonic is added signifying its all-terrain and all-weather capability.

The Khukri on the Brand logo has been moved from the left to the right and aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel. Gurkha 2021 is the only vehicle in its class that features full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs and fender-mounted L.E.D indicators.

Safety

The Gurkha 2021 now comes with Airbag for driver and co-passenger. It is the only vehicle in this category with full metal top offering best in class security and safety. All three passenger seats are ISOFIX compatible seats. ABS and EBD is now offered as standard fitment.

Performance and off-road credentials

The new 2.6 litre 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine gets sufficient low-end torque (250Nm @1400 – 2400 rpm) to negotiate slopes of 35 degrees in 4×4 low first gear in the crawl mode, and also wade through streams of up to 700mm depth. The 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensures effortless gear changes. It also offers best in class manoeuvrability with the shortest turning circle radius of just 5.65m. Gurkha 2021 continues to be the most capable off-roader in its class with the air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels being offered as a standard fitment.

Comfort

The longer and wider body enables Gurkha 2021 to offer the roomiest cabin in its class with captain seats for all four occupants, best in class leg room, head room and elbow room plus over 500 litres of boot space. The rear passenger seats with arm rest are reclining type. The Gurkha 2021 offers the highest driving position and best in class all round visibility with maximum window glass area.

Interior

Gurkha 2021 comes with new smart midnight black interiors complete with android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants. It has a host of other convenience features offered for the first time on a Gurkha like steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to Gurkha.

Colours, pricing, availability and other details

All new Gurkha will be available in five colours red, orange, green, grey and white. The price announcement shall be made in the last week of September post which dealers shall start taking bookings. The vehicles are expected to reach the dealerships in the first week of October and the first deliveries to customers are planned on Dussehra day. Initially the All-new Gurkha will be available at select locations in the key markets. Thereafter, the footprint shall be expanded in a phased manner.

The Gurkha 2021 comes with category best warranty of 1.5 lakh km/3 year and 4 free services. Force Motors has also tied up with Auto Europa India, which has over 6,200 touch points for on road assistance. Also on offer are a host of custom-made accessories and merchandise to make each Gurkha distinctive and ensure the adventure trips are safe and memorable.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, “Aligning with the changing customer expectations and aspirations, we have designed and developed the All-New Gurkha on a ground up, modular architecture platform and are confident that we shall now be able to appeal to a much wider audience who wish to own a vehicle that is suitable for both daily commutes as well as adventure trips.”