Upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 Caught Testing In A Spy Video

Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of products and spy shots of their undergoing projects surface almost every week. The next few months are going to be rather happening for RE fanboys because the company is going to indulge in a lot of action in different segments. One of the motorcycles that RE is going to launch in the coming few months is going to be the Scram 411 or in simpler terms, a slightly toned-down version of the Himalayan. It is worth noting here that we were the first publication to throw some light on this new variant in an exclusive story and now, the Scram 411 has been spied again!

Changes explained

The Himalayan in its current avatar is one serious off-roader and it actually comes into its own when the tarmac comes to an end. The test mule featured here has a smaller front tyre unit. Himalayan’s amazing off-road credentials are majorly attributed to its 21-inch front tyre. Royal Enfield is developing a slightly road-biased version of the Himalayan for those who prefer on-road riding dynamics more than outright off-road capabilities. What makes us believe this even further is the absence of front fork gaiters and a windscreen.

This does look like a prototype but it could be possible that these visible changes also make it to the production-spec version of the same. Moreover, the Himalayan’s signature exoskeleton has made way for newly designed tank shrouds. It could have been done to make it visually different from the standard Himalayan.

Another big change in the road-focused Himalayan is the redesigned instrument cluster. Earlier this year, the standard Himalayan gained a comprehensive instrument console with a Tripper navigation pod but it looks sort of a little too cluttered. RE might go ahead with a simple arrangement of the gauges for the road-focused Himalayan, similar to what we have seen on the Meteor 350. To make up for the eliminated space, RE has included a redesigned headlamp cowl. Apart from that, the pillion grab rail is different and there’s no rear luggage rack.

These cost-cutting measures will definitely help RE in bringing the costs down and hence, making this road-biased variant more affordable than the current Himalayan. If RE goes down that road, it will assist the brand in luring in more potential customers who think that the current Himalayan is a little too hardcore for their taste.