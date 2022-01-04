Force gurkha 5 door spotted testing

It seems like the 5-door offroader bug has bitten Force Motors too. It is no secret that Mahindra and Suzuki are developing a 5-door version of their offroad SUVs and now Force has joined the bandwagon too. Now, the Gurkha 5-door has been spotted testing totally undisguised and it looks almost production-ready. Let’s take a look at it:

What to expect

The 5-door Gurkha will be based on the same ladder-frame chassis which the current Gurkha is based on. Naturally, the wheelbase will be increased over the current Gurkha to accommodate the extra doors. Apart from the increase in dimensions, the 5-door Gurkha will remain more or less similar to the 3-door sibling. Apart from the doors and the windows, the sheet metal changes will be minimal. Expect the 5-door Gurkha to launch this year. With that said, let’s do a quick recap of the current Gurkha to know what to expect from the 5-door version.

Force Gurkha: a quick recap

The branding of the All-new Gurkha has also undergone a major change with the GURKHA logo replacing the F-Logo on the front grill giving it a distinct character and reinforcing the brand GURKHA. On the sides, a new mnemonic is added signifying its all-terrain and all-weather capability. The Khukri on the Brand logo has been moved from the left to the right and aligned at the same angle as the air intake snorkel. Gurkha 2021 is the only vehicle in its class that features full L.E.D Force Pro Edge headlamps (pilot lamp, low-beam, and high-beam), jewel-like, broken circle DRLs, and fender-mounted L.E.D indicators.

Gurkha 2021 comes with new smart midnight black interiors complete with android and apple play compatible touch screen infotainment and navigation with true mirroring via USB. Charging ports are provided for all four occupants. It has a host of other convenience features offered for the first time on a Gurkha like steering column with tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, rear parking sensors, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, tire pressure monitoring system, cornering lamps, lead me home and lead me to Gurkha. The new 2.6 liter 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine gets sufficient low-end torque (250Nm @1400 – 2400 rpm) to negotiate slopes of 35 degrees in 4×4 low first gear in the crawl mode, and also wade through streams of up to 700mm depth.

The 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensures effortless gear changes. It also offers best-in-class maneuverability with the shortest turning circle radius of just 5.65m. Gurkha 2021 continues to be the most capable off-roader in its class with the air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels being offered as a standard fitment.

Image Source