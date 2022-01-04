Hyundai Venue Facelift Sheds Its Camouflage To Reveal Key Design Changes

The Hyundai Venue has been spotted yet again testing in Korea. This time, it sheds its camouflage to reveal some key design changes such as the new grille. The new Hyundai Venue will continue to face competition from the likes of Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza which will be launched in the coming months. Let’s take a look at what’s new with it:

What’s new?

The new spy shot clearly showcases the tailgates along with rear bumpers and redesigned tail lamps. The angular tail lamp design is similar to the one on Hyundai Creta which will be connected to a thin LED strip. There is also a set of new reflectors on both the ends of the rear bumper. Moving to the side, the Venue facelift comes with new 16-inch alloy wheels. Other details include dual exhaust tips which indicate the turbocharged petrol engine under the hood. The pictures also now show us the new reworked front fascia of the Hyundai Venue which has a resemblance to the facelifted Creta and Tucson. The new grille seems to draw inspiration from the cascading grille seen in the newer Hyundais like the Staria MPV. The current Venue comes with projector headlamps, projector fog light, and LED DRL setup which will continue to be offered albeit with some minor changes.

The interior layout is also likely to remain more or less unchanged. Hyundai might upgrade the 8-inch infotainment system to a larger 10-inch unit. One can also expect an upgraded instrument cluster with a larger screen. The Venue facelift will continue to be well-loaded like the iteration. For reference, the current Venue comes loaded with features like a cooled glovebox, keyless entry, push start/stop, cruise control, sunroof, Bluelink connected car tech, automatic climate control, 8-inch touchscreen compatible with android auto and apple car play, wireless charging, and projector headlamps.

The Venue comes with three engines and four transmission options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114 nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-liter diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172 nm of torque. It gets an option of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed iMT.

