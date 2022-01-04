Kia Carens Specifications and Variant Details Revealed!
Kia is all set to launch its 7-seater Carens soon in the coming months and the brand has now revealed some juicy new details about it! The Carens made its global debut back in December, however, details about its powertrain, variants, and dimensions were bleak. Kia has now revealed that the Carens will be available in 5 variants, 3 engines, and 3 transmission options. Let’s take a look at each of these details!
Dimensions
|Length
|Width
|Height
|Wheelbase
|4,540mm
|1,800mm
|1,708mm
|2780mm
The Kia Carens comes with the longest wheelbase in its class. Additionally, it will be available in 8 colors including Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White.
Variants
The Carens will be available in 5 trims namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The option of an automatic transmission will be offered in the Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus trims. The Carens will offer an option of 6 seats on the top-end variant whereas all the other variants come with 7 seats as standard. Let’s take a look at the features that you get in each variant:
|Premium
|· 6 Airbags, ABS, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, BAS, All wheels disc brakes, rear parking sensors, Highline TPMS
· R16 40.62cm (16”) Steel Wheel with Full Cover (G1.4T-Gdi & Diesel 1.5)
· R15 38.1cm (15”) Steel Wheel with Full Cover (Petrol 1.5)
· Two Tone Black and Beige Interiors with Indigo Accents
· Indigo Metal Paint Dashboard
· 2nd Row Seat One Touch Easy Electric Tumble
· Roof Flushed 2nd & 3rd row Diffused AC Vents with 4 Stage Speed Control
· 19 cm (7.5”) Segment LCD Cluster
· Semi-Leatherette (Black & Indigo) Seats
· Rear Spoiler with High Mount Stop Lamp
· Emergency Stop Signal
· ISO-FIX Child Anchor
· Driver Seat Height Adjust (Manual)
· Power window (All Doors)
· 2nd row 60:40 Split Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble
· 2nd Row Seat Back Folding Armrest with Cup Holders (7 seater)
· 3rd row 50:50 Split Seats with Reclining and Full Flat Folding
· Multiple Power Sockets (12V Power Adaptor, 5 USB Type C Ports)
· Front Armrest with Open Storage and Tray
· Seat Back Pockets
· Adjustable HeadRest – All Rows
· Retractable Roof Assist Handles
· 3rd-row Boarding Assist Handles
· Room Lamps (Bulb Type) – All Rows
|Prestige
|In addition to ‘Premium’:
o 20.32 cm (8.0″) Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay
o Bluetooth and Voice Recognition
o Wireless Phone Projection (only with 8” Touchscreen)
o 6 Speakers
o 31.7 cm (12.5”) Full Segment LCD Cluster with Advanced (10.6 cm) 4.2” Color TFT MID
o Two Tone Black and Beige Interiors
o Dark Metal Paint Dashboard
o Fabric and Leatherette Combi (Black & Beige) Seats
o Front Parking Sensors
o Rear View Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
o Driving Rear View Monitor
o Keyless Entry with Burglar Alarm
o Electric Adjust Outside Mirror
o Outside Mirror LED Turn Signal
o Integrated Roof Rails
o Shark Fin Antenna
o Steering Mounted Audio Controls
o Follow Me Home Headlamps
o Driver Window One-Touch Auto Up/Down with Anti-Pinch Function
o Easy Push Retractable Cup Holder
o Easy Push Retractable Tray
o Luggage Lamp
o Console Lamp (Bulb Type) with Sunglass Case
o Headlamp Auto Light Control
o Passenger Seat Back Multi Pockets
|Prestige Plus
|In addition to ‘Prestige’:
o Star Map LED DRLs
o Star Map LED Taillamps
o R 16 – 40.62 cm (16”) Dual Tone Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels
o Beltline Chrome
o Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
o Electric Folding Outside Mirror
o Smart Key with Push Button Start
o Smart Key Remote Engine Start (DCT/AT/D1.5 MT)
o Auto Cruise Control with Speed Limiting Option
o Rear Wiper and Washer
o Rear Defogger
o Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
o 1st Row Cooling Cup Holders
o 2nd Row Cooling Can Holders
o Multi Drive Modes (Normal/Eco/Sport) [DCT only]
|Luxury
|In addition to ‘Prestige Plus’:
o Crown Jewel LED Headlamps
o Ice Cube LED Fog Lamps
o Star Map LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signals
o 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Kia Connect
o OTA Map and System Updates
o Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Inside Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls
o Cabin Surround 64 Color Ambient Mood Lighting
o Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection
o Two-Tone Triton Navy and Beige Interiors
o Black High Gloss Dashboard with Techno Print
o Leatherette (Beige & Triton Navy) Seats
o Leather Wrapped D-Cut Steering Wheel
o Telescopic Steering
o Chrome Outside Door Handles
o Retractable SeatBack Table with Cup Holder and Gadget Mount
o Under Seat Tray
|Luxury Plus
|In addition to ‘Luxury’:
o 2nd row Captain Seats with Sliding, Reclining and Tumble [6 Seater]
o Electric Sunroof
o BOSE Sound System with 8 Speakers
o Ventilated Front Seats
o Console Lamp (LED Type) with Sunglass Case
o Room Lamp (LED Type) – 2/3rd row
o 3rd-row Boarding Assist Handles – with Illumination
o Rear Door Spot Lamps with Kia Logo Projection
o Rain Sensing wipers
o Smart Phone Wireless Charger with Cooling Function
o Paddle Shifters [DCT, AT Only]
o Ambient Lighting linked with Multi Drive Modes [DCT, AT only]
Powertrain
The 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will be offered in the entry-level variants. The turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel engine will be available across all variants.
|Fuel Type
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power (ps/rpm)
|Torque (Nm/rpm)
|Petrol
|Smartstream G 1.5
|6MT
|115/6,300
|144/4,500
|Smartstream G1.4 T-GDi
|6MT
|140/6,000
|242/1,500-3,200
|7DCT
|Diesel
|1.5L CRDi VGT
|6MT
|115/4,000
|250/1,500-2,750
|6AT
