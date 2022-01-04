Kia Carens Specifications and Variant Details Revealed!

Kia is all set to launch its 7-seater Carens soon in the coming months and the brand has now revealed some juicy new details about it! The Carens made its global debut back in December, however, details about its powertrain, variants, and dimensions were bleak. Kia has now revealed that the Carens will be available in 5 variants, 3 engines, and 3 transmission options. Let’s take a look at each of these details! Dimensions Length Width Height Wheelbase 4,540mm 1,800mm 1,708mm 2780mm

The Kia Carens comes with the longest wheelbase in its class. Additionally, it will be available in 8 colors including Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White.

Variants

The Carens will be available in 5 trims namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The option of an automatic transmission will be offered in the Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus trims. The Carens will offer an option of 6 seats on the top-end variant whereas all the other variants come with 7 seats as standard. Let’s take a look at the features that you get in each variant: