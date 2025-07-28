First Lamborghini Urus Delivered in Bangalore to Anand Kumar Ashiya

4-Pointer Overview:
- Bangalore gets its first Lamborghini Urus, delivered to entrepreneur Anand Kumar Ashiya
- A moment of personal triumph, symbolizing years of hard work and ambition
- The Urus blends Italian flair and raw performance with day-to-day usability
- Reflects India’s rising tribe of young, purpose-driven supercar owners
Introduction: A Symbol of Grit, Glory & Gasoline
In the heart of India’s startup capital, where innovation thrives and ambition fuels every street corner, something extraordinary just rolled in. The first-ever Lamborghini Urus has been delivered in Bangalore — not just a car, but a statement. And behind the wheel? A self-made success story, Anand Kumar Ashiya, whose journey from hustle to horsepower is as thrilling as the SUV he now owns.
This moment wasn’t just about owning a luxury car. It was about celebrating perseverance, the kind that transforms dreams into roaring reality.
The Man Behind the Machine
Anand Kumar Ashiya isn’t your typical supercar buyer. Through sheer determination and fresh thinking, he took his family’s legacy to new heights, shaping it into a success story of his own
“This isn’t just about 650 horses or a logo,” Anand shared at the Lamborghini Bengaluru showroom. “It’s about the journey, the silent grind, and the belief that one day, I’d get here.”
What Makes the Urus So Special?
The Lamborghini Urus isn’t just a high-performance machine — it’s a Super SUV that refuses to compromise. Underneath its aggressive styling lies the beating heart of a supercar, but with the space and practicality of an everyday SUV.
From highway pulls to city streets, the Urus delivers an experience like no other — combining Italian design with everyday drivability, a rare feat in the luxury segment.
Urus Key Specs at a Glance
|Spec
|Details
|Engine
|4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8
|Power
|650 hp
|Torque
|850 Nm
|0-100 km/h
|3.6 seconds
|Top Speed
|305 km/h
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drivetrain
|All-Wheel Drive
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Delivered To
|Anand Kumar Ashiya, Bengaluru
A Glimpse into India’s New-Age Supercar Scene
India’s luxury car scene is transforming fast. Today’s buyers are young, driven professionals like Anand — individuals who celebrate their journey with more than just comfort. They choose performance that makes a statement.
Moments like these aren’t just about a new car. They’re about how ambition has evolved — it no longer stays quiet. It announces itself, proudly and powerfully, sometimes through the roar of a twin-turbo V8.
Conclusion: More Than a Car — It’s a Milestone
For Bangalore, the arrival of its first Urus marks a turning point. For Anand, it’s a personal trophy, a moving reminder of how far he’s come. And for India, it’s yet another sign that supercars aren’t just for the few anymore — they’re for the fearless, the focused, and those unafraid to chase big dreams.
Because sometimes, success doesn’t speak. It revs.