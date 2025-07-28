Mahindra BE 6 Impresses at London E-Prix: India’s Homegrown EV Steps Into the Global Spotlight

4-Pointer Overview:
- Mahindra BE 6 makes a surprise dynamic appearance at the 2025 London E-Prix.
- Driven by Mahindra Racing’s reserve driver on an actual Formula E circuit.
- The coupe-SUV was a regular production unit—no performance mods.
- Hints emerge of a potential future as Formula E’s next safety car.
Introduction: A New Breed of Indian EVs Makes Global Noise
In a world where electric mobility is becoming the new motorsport frontier, Mahindra is quietly but confidently rewriting the rules. This time, it’s not through boardroom announcements or glossy unveilings—but on the track. At the 2025 London E-Prix, Mahindra’s electric SUV, the BE 6, didn’t just show up—it showed off.
With the event aptly titled “Unlimit Performance”, Mahindra sent a clear message: Indian EVs are ready to play at the global motorsport level, and they’re doing it with flair, confidence, and real-world engineering.
BE 6 Hits the Formula E Circuit
For the uninitiated, Mahindra’s BE 6 has quickly carved a name for itself as a bold and dynamic contender in the electric SUV space. That promise of agility was put to the test during the London Formula E weekend, where the BE 6, a regular road-legal unit, ran ten spirited laps around the city circuit. Jordan King, Mahindra Racing’s reserve driver, was behind the wheel. The laps weren’t just symbolic—they were swift, confident, and composed, showing off the BE 6’s impressive chassis and control.
Hints of a Safety Car Role?
Though there’s no official confirmation, whispers around the paddock suggest the BE 6 might be in contention for Formula E’s next safety car. That’s not far-fetched. Formula E has previously used high-performance electric or hybrid cars like the Porsche Taycan, MINI Electric, and BMW i8.
The presence of Bruno Correia, FIA’s official safety car driver, who conducted standard safety inspections, only added fuel to the speculation. If chosen, the BE 6 could mark India’s first safety car contribution to a global EV motorsport series—a proud moment for the country’s growing EV capabilities.
No Mods, Just Mahindra Confidence
What stood out was Mahindra’s confidence in letting a stock BE 6 run unfiltered on a Formula E circuit. No upgraded brakes, no performance tweaks, no track-spec tires. Just the BE 6 you’d buy from the showroom—fitted only with a few promotional decals.
The visuals released by Mahindra Electric Origin showed the BE 6 cornering with grace, its coupe silhouette slicing through the circuit with confidence. This wasn’t a test mule—it was a statement.
Battery Tech and Performance Muscle
Underneath the BE 6’s sculpted shell is Mahindra’s new INGLO platform, co-developed with Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture influence. The BE 6 offers two battery pack options:
|Battery Pack
|Power Output
|Torque
|Range (claimed)
|0-100 km/h
|Fast Charging (0–80%)
|59 kWh
|228 bhp
|380 Nm
|557 km
|~7.5 sec
|~20 mins (175 kW DC)
|79 kWh
|281 bhp
|~400 Nm
|682 km
|6.7 sec
|~20 mins (175 kW DC)
These figures put the BE 6 in serious competition with European rivals—and what’s more, it’s engineered and built in India.
Conclusion: Not Just EVs—Emblems of India’s Automotive Ambition
The BE 6’s dynamic appearance at the London E-Prix wasn’t a gimmick. It was a carefully choreographed demonstration of where Mahindra—and Indian EVs as a whole—are headed. From local roads to global racetracks, this is no longer about catching up. It’s about showing up, confidently.
Whether or not it becomes Formula E’s next safety car, the BE 6 has already proven that Indian EV engineering has the legs—and the range—to stand tall among the world’s best.