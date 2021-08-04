First Batch Of New Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Sold Out In India; Is Harley Well And Truly Back?

Harley-Davidson pulled a shocker last year when it announced that it is shutting down its India operations but soon, Hero MotoCorp arrived riding on a white horse like a knight in shining armour to save the day. It didn’t take much time for this unusual yet fundamental partnership to bear fruit as Hero MotoCorp now has 12 Harley-Davidson dealers across India and also increased the number of touch-points. And now, it is being reported that the first batch of Harleys that landed on our shores after this partnership has been completely booked.

The first batch consisted of around a hundred Harley bikes and the company has already started to assign the next set of motorcycles for the Indian customers after the first lot was completely booked. It has already started taking bookings for the next batch, according to the source quoted by PTI.

To crunch some more numbers, around 13 models have been picked for sale in India, costs of which range between ₹10 lakh and ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom). “The company has received bookings for more than 100 motorcycles already, including the complete lot of the upcoming Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycles. The other models include the likes of Softail, Fat Bob, and Street Bob motorcycles,” an industry source was quoted by news agency PTI.

Pan America 1250

“We will be soon making an announcement on the commencement of the retail sales of Pan America 1250 in the country. We will share further details at that time,” a Hero MotoCorp spokesperson was quoted by PTI.

Talking about Pan America, it is the brand’s first ADV-tourer and is priced at INR 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled V-Twin that makes 150PS of power at 9,000rpm and generates 128Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

The Pan America features ride modes such as Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus wherein each mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.