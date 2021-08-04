Simple Energy To Construct Million E-Scooters Capacity Plant In Tamil Nadu

The electric scooter market is expanding at a rapid pace. People are increasingly choosing electric scooters over petrol-powered scooters. This Independence Day is going to witness two majorly hyped electric scooters taking each other head-on. Ola Electric and Simple Energy are going to launch their first electric scooter in India on this upcoming Independence Day. Ahead of its official launch, Simple Energy has revealed some crucial information regarding its manufacturing plant.

Simple Energy is set to launch its tech-laden sporty electric scooter christened ‘Simple One’ on August 15. The Bangalore-based startup has announced on Tuesday that it will be setting up its production plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The first phase will see the factory develop around 200,000 sq ft and have a production capacity of up to a million units annually and create 1,000 jobs, the company said. The Simple One will be available in a phased manner starting with Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad followed by other cities in the coming months.

Official statement

“This is a huge milestone for Simple Energy. Although we aim to lead electric mobility in the country, we will now be able to cater to a larger audience faster than ever. We look forward to the launch on August 15, to embark on this remarkable initiative,” Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said.

Expected specs

The Simple Energy electric scooter is claimed to have a 240km range in Eco mode. It has a mid-drive motor, a removable battery, a claimed 0-50kph time of 3.6sec, and a top speed of 100kph. The e-scooter is also expected to come with features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

While the exact pricing has not yet been announced, the e-scooter is expected to be in the range of Rs 1.10-1.20 lakh. The e-scooter is said to be completely designed using French technology major, Dassault Systemes’ development platform.

While the name Simple One is also the first name trademarked by the company, it is also working simultaneously on a commercial offering targeted for the last-mile delivery segment.